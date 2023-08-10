Tempe Union Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil abruptly resigned Aug. 9 and in a brief special meeting, the Governing Board appointed Associate Superintendent Dr. Stacia Wilson to replace him for the remainder of the school year until it can find a permanent replacement.
The board met behind closed doors twice this week, initially over the performance pay goal Mendivil had offered to the board for the current semester.
That goal was criticized by board member Sarah James, who had wanted it more closely aligned to improving students’ academic performance, primarily as it is reflected in ACT and ACT Inspire tests for high school juniors and freshmen, respectively.
During that meeting on Aug. 2, not all the board members appeared to agree with James, although it met behind closed doors on Aug. 7 to further discuss the matter.
The board made no comment on Mendivil’s resignation or Wilson’s appointment during its Aug. 9 meeting.
In a release, the district quoted board president Armando Montero as stating ““We appreciate Dr. Mendivil’s long-time commitment to the students and employees of our district.
“After a 37-year career in education, we wish him all the best in his much deserved retirement. All five board members have the utmost confidence in the leadership of Dr. Wilson to keep the District moving forward in the right direction.”
Mendivil joined TUHSD in 2014 and served in several different roles prior to becoming superintendent in 2018. Previously he had been a special education teacher, school principal and human resources director for Mesa Public Schools.
“As I prepare to embark on the next chapter of my life, I leave with the utmost confidence that the future of Tempe Union is bright and will be in good hands,” said Mendivil said in the district’s release. “The leadership team for whom I have been privileged to work with consists of capable and caring individuals who share my passion for educational excellence and for improved student outcomes.”
A product of the Tempe Elementary and Tempe Union school districts, Wilson has been an educator in Tempe Union for 25 years, starting as an English teacher at Desert Vista High School.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education in 1996 from Hampton University and her master’s and doctorate from Northern Arizona University.
A Desert Vista teacher from 1997 to 2007, she became assistant principal of activities in 2007, then assistant principal of academics in 2013, and then principal in 2015 until 2018, when she became associate superintendent.
The district release said the board would disclose a process for finding a permanent superintendent at a later date.
Mendivil is the second superintendent in the East Valley to abruptly resign this summer.
Two months ago, Dr. Dawn Foley resigned as superintendent of the Higley Unified School District only months after the board had named her to the post after she had served for nearly two years in an interim capacity.
Whether new academic achievement goals should be part of Mendivil’s performance pay triggered a polite but tense argument at the Governing Board’s meeting Aug. 2.
Under the terms of his contract, which had run from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024, Mendivil earned a base annual salary of $210,000 that was supplemented by $5,000 annually for membership fees in various professional organizations such as the Arizona School Administrators Association as well as "involvement in the community."
His performance pay totaled up to $15,000 a year and was determined on a quarterly basis for achievement of goals agreed to by him and the board. In addition to standard benefits like health and disability insurance, the contract also provides an $800 monthly motor vehicle allowance.
James' request set off the lengthy discussion while Montero tried to move the discussion behind closed doors to achieve a compromise.
While the discussion continued for nearly an hour without a resolution, the board scheduled a special meeting Aug. 7, indicating it would start as a public session but could move behind closed doors.
The reason for the Aug. 7 meeting was listed as “for the purpose of deciding whether to go into Executive Session.” The meeting was slated to be held after the print deadline for the Ahwatukee Foothills News.
James wanted Mendivil to more closely align the goal he proposed for his performance pay for this semester to the new goals the board and district administration are setting for teachers and other staff.
Those goals are related to improving overall student scores on academic achievement tests, particular for freshmen and juniors who take one of the versions of the ACT test.
Those goals are especially critical to elevating proficiency among numerous subgroups in the district, including English learners, Hispanics, African Americans and students with disabilities – all of whom showed a far greater lack of proficiency in math and English Language Arts than the student body as a whole.
The tests for both freshmen and juniors measured students’ proficiency in English Language Arts and math while juniors also are tested for proficiency in science.
Juniors overall performed better in 2022-23 than the previous year in Arizona’s basic test of academic proficiency in English Language Arts and math.
But individual high school's scores painted a different picture, showing wide disparities in results among the district’s six campuses and online learning program.
Likewise, results were a mixed bag in the ACT Aspire test of freshmen’s proficiency in English Language Arts and math.
Moreover, while 56% of all Tempe Union juniors this year showed a lack of proficiency in math, student subgroups’ averages were far worse.
Results showed that 75% of Native American juniors were not proficient in math. Other percentages showing a lack of proficiency included: Hispanics, 68%; students with disabilities, 94%; English language learners, 96%; and African Americans, 80%.
For English Language Arts, while 46% of all district students showed they were not proficient, twice that many English learners were not proficient.
A lack of proficiency in English for other so-called “marginalized” groups included 90% of students with disabilities compared to 43% of students who are not disabled; 76% of Native Americans, 59% of Hispanics and 67% of African Americans.
The district’s goals introduced at last week’s meeting for the new school year include increasing the number of all students showing proficiency in the ACT ELA, science and math by 5% for all students and 10% for “marginalized students.”
The district also would be committing to reductions in absence rates and increased completions of applications for federal financial aid for higher education, according to the new goals.
James’ move came during a discussion of Mendivil’s proposed performance goal for himself for this semester.
He proposed that by December, he would present a revised strategic plan that would establish a way of monitoring the district’s progress on improving students’ academic achievement, social emotional learning and on equity in discipline.
A second component involved creating environments that would “ensure that all TUHSD graduates are afforded multiple post-secondary opportunities for success upon graduation.”
The board’s conversation started to get tense when board member Andres Barraza asked whether a discussion of the superintendent’s performance goal could be held in executive discussion.
After district legal counsel Jordan Ellel said it could, Montero asked James if she preferred to go behind closed doors to discuss her thoughts on amending Mendivil’s firsts semester goal.
Instead, James began explaining that she wanted some kind of showing by Mendivil of progress related to the new goals, even if it just involved reducing high absenteeism rates.
James noted that on Aug. 16, the board will adopt the new performance and attendance goals “that we’re going to hold our staff and teachers accountable for and I think there are things that we can look at as superintendent, you can dig into and help push along between now and December.”
Vice President Amanda Steele asked James if she was referring to Mendivil’s planned “road show” at all campuses to explain the student achievement goals.
“He wants to go around to all the schools and sell this,” Steele said of Mendivil. “So right now, how can we measure what he’s selling and the buy-in at the different sites?”
Steele then said the board could later set a goal for Mendivil to “lead the implementation of a comprehensive three- phase plan to improve student outcomes and close opportunity gaps for historically marginalized students in alignment with the recently adopted board goals.”
James expressed frustration over what seemed to be the board’s reluctance to align the superintendent’s goal this semester more directly to the performance goals for academic improvement that teachers and district staff will have.
“A year ago we had the same or similar goal present,” she said. “We had the same conversations and we’ve been talking about aligning. I feel like I’ve been transparent in conversations about my feelings about superintendent goals and what they should look like. …That’s why I’m going to give some pushback because I know we are going to ask our students to do a lot this year starting very soon.”
“How can we make this thing measurable directly to our superintendent in favor of that?” James continued, noting she repeatedly asked in the past for an executive session to further discuss the issue.
Montero suggested a compromise, pointing to Steele’s suggestion that some measures be placed into Mendivil’s goals later in the school year. “I want to find a happy medium, a compromise so all five of us can agree on,” he said.
Mendivil said that regardless of how the board voted on the goal that was originally proposed for this semester, “I’m very aware of my responsibilities.”
Barraza then indirectly criticized James, stating,, “I’m just wondering why at the very last minute” she was lobbying to rework Mendivil’s goal for this semester.
“Why didn’t you work and why hasn’t it been worked on with the superintendent?” Barraza asked James. “I think it’s odd that we’re still so unsure and I don’t think that the 16th is going to bring any clarity because it’s a new day.
“This was very sloppy the way the board handled this,” Barraza continued.
Montero countered, “These are conversations that are bound to be messy because that’s what changes are. Changes are not streamlined and pretty.”
But Barraza replied, "I’m saying that this is something that should have been worked on long ago….I think it’s unfair to Dr. Mendivil and the executive team to not give them clarity.
“But I have to say how I feel about not moving forward and continually pushing these things down. It’s not just this issue. It’s other issues we keep pushing….This is ridiculous at this point.”
Mendivil offered to redraft his goal for this semester to “have something that will be agreeable to hopefully everybody and move on.”
But earlier Mendivil also cautioned that the new performance goals for district teachers and other staff would represent a significant change for them.
“I want to encourage our staff and our site leadership to embrace and hold themselves accountable and be proud of the work that they will be embarking on to move these percentages with these particular student groups,” he said, adding:
“I don’t want to scare them off because this is something very new to them, I think, in many instances in terms of how discreet and focused they are going to be working on this.
