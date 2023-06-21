Proposed HS spring football league met with criticism

A proposed spring football league for some of the top players in high school football is in the works to begin as soon as next year in 12 cities across the country.
Phoenix is on the list.
Brian Woods, the former president of the United States Football League, is leading the charge to create the league, which he hopes would draw in some of the top sophomore and junior high school football players from participating cities. The league would be separate from state athletic associations, giving players the opportunity to profit off name, image and likeness, a direction some states have already gone with high school athletes but has yet to be implemented in Arizona.
According to a report from the Associated Press, Woods’ goal is to offer an opportunity to high school athletes to be evaluated in front of college coaches in a true 11-on-11 padded setting. Currently, most states allow only non-padded spring football practices and for a short duration.
The proposed league has already drawn criticism from those involved in the Arizona high school football scene, including Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Director David Hines, who said in-state players who participate automatically lose eligibility to play for their schools in the fall.
“Bottom line is if somebody has kids that want to do that, then they’re going to go do that and lose their eligibility,” Hines said. “I don’t think it’s smart. It’s not helpful to high school athletics. Honestly, the more contact you have in football, the greater the risk of injury. It’s tough enough when you play a season of football let alone coming back and playing another one.
“There’s a reason the NFL doesn’t play all year round.”
Woods told the AP the league would operate a six-week regular season. Players local to the Phoenix area will be in full pads and compete against other teams from the 11 other cities.
A “player development fee” will be paid by players to help fund the league. He told the AP it would be similar to what athletes pay to play in the AAU circuit for basketball and other club sports. He also hopes ticket sales and sponsorships will help front the costs.
The league is set to operate on NCAA rules and use sensors to measure performance metrics that can be sent to colleges as another recruitment tool alongside film.
To be eligible for the league, players must be enrolled in a middle or high school curriculum in the area.
Woods said in the report his goal is to put players in front of college coaches to help them earn a scholarship opportunity. He believes this route is better than what the spring football season currently offers in most states: two to three weeks of non-padded practices with little to no contact.
“If you look at 7-on-7, you look at these camps, at the end of the day, none of them are 11-on-11 football,” Woods said. “None of them are going to give a quarterback, for instance, in a 7-on-7 situation, a live pass rush. So if you’re looking to evaluate players in an actual football context, that’s what this league is about.”
While still a fresh concept, the idea of a spring league has been met with criticism from East Valley coaches. Many elected to decline comment due to an overall lack of knowledge but were quick to question the legitimacy based on preliminary details.
Perry coach Joseph Ortiz questioned the safety of players potentially suiting up for two tackle football seasons in a year. He also questioned who would be coaching.
“Who’s going to coach it?” Ortiz said. “I don’t need my players getting hurt in the spring. Why are we adding more wear and tear on these kids’ bodies?”
Questions surrounding the impact to spring sports were also raised.
Many football coaches like Ortiz and Mountain Pointe’s Eric Lauer also coach track in the spring, which has become one of the biggest tools for football players to not only stay conditioned but to also work on their speed.
The spring league would run April 19 through May 24, virtually eliminating the opportunity for football players to compete in track and baseball.
“College football coaches come around and the big-time schools we talk to, they’re asking if our players run track,” Lauer said. “So we will continue to push that. It threatens what we do as high school coaches. I don’t see how we would coexist.
“Football, the tire tread can start to wear when you look at injuries and collisions. So to add another season of full contact, it’s a lot.”
Queen Creek coach Travis Schureman shared the same concern as Lauer regarding spring football, a time when players become reacclimated to the sport and begin bonding with teammates for the new season.
“One thing that stood out is that it goes through May,” Schureman said. “So, kids wouldn’t be able to do spring ball with us and that.”
Hines, who spent 30 years as a coach, teacher and administrator in Mesa Public Schools, has seen the impact club leagues and prep schools – especially in basketball – have had on players.
Low-impact sports such as basketball, soccer and volleyball have flourished under that concept. But football is a different animal. Contact on every play, at times with violent collisions.
Hines said he doesn’t see any of the AIA coaches encouraging their players to suit up for the league when and if it arrives next spring. Not only can it risk their overall health, but injuries that linger into the fall season could impact scholarship opportunities, too.
“I don’t see coaches encouraging their kids to do that,” Hines said. “They go out there and play and get hurt, then what do you do? These are supposed to be the top kids. That makes them break teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.