Naji Sherrod poised for breakout year at Hamilton

Naji Sherrod doesn’t have the big, boisterous personality most players of his size and talent at the linebacker position do.
He’s a quiet leader for the Hamilton Huskies, one that doesn’t shy away from the grueling practices in scorching heat or physicality opposing offensive lines bring every practice against his teammates or Friday nights against varsity opponents.
He just stays focused on continuously improving his craft to help his team win games and give himself an opportunity to play at the next level. That’s what is most important to him.
“I just had to be patient,” Sherrod said. “I know I hadn’t really been that head over heels yet. But this year I know I can definitely show what I can really do for this team.”
Growing up, Sherrod was on the opposite side of the ball blocking those in his position now.
He played left tackle up until he was in eighth grade. That’s when he said he started to thin out. He made the transition to defensive end where he played his freshman season at Hamilton, too. By the time he was a sophomore, he transitioned to outside linebacker.
Sherrod felt it was a good change for him. Especially as he grew more mature, and his body began to develop.
“I always had a feel for it,” Sherrod said.
Sherrod split reps as a junior for Hamilton. He played inside linebacker on a handful of occasions and still managed to finish the year with 70 total tackles, seven of which for a loss.
Heading into the off-season, he worked as he believed he would be making the transition to outside backer. But his development quickly led coaches to think he was better suited as one of the leaders from the middle linebacker spot.
Sherrod spent time training with his stepfather, Shane Johnson, at local parks. From ladders to cone work and everything in between, he did what he could to improve.
When Hamilton’s off-season weightlifting program kicked into full swing, he was there. He grew in the weight room and in height. Very quickly, he started to look the part of a Division I linebacker. He began opening the eyes of Hamilton’s coaching staff.
“Naji is a (Power Five) kid all day,” Hamilton defensive coordinator Parker Barrett said. “He can really cover, and we moved him inside last year. It’s a tough position. He just does everything right.”
At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Sherrod didn’t have offers after his junior season. But that quickly changed this spring when the Chandler Unified School District hosted its annual spring showcase, where several college coaches flock to all six district schools over the course of a two-day period to scout the hundreds of high school players.
The teams didn’t use pads and mostly ran individual position drills. Hamilton did some work with the first-team offense against the first-team defense, but nowhere close to the same level of physicality a game presents.
Still, Sherrod shined.
Once finished, he had multiple Division I coaches speak with him. The first to pull the trigger and extend the offer was Bowling Green in Ohio. NAU quickly followed.
“I really can’t put it into words,” Sherrod said. “It’s been amazing. An amazing journey from freshman year to now. Learning from my peers, I just really appreciate it.”
Since the spring, Sherrod also received a scholarship offer from Idaho, along with multiple camp invites where college recruiters can evaluate talent.
He visited NAU in June but will likely have many more to come once he concludes his senior year.
He started the season off on a strong note, despite the lopsided loss to Liberty. He had seven total tackles, one for a loss, but was constantly fighting against the Lions’ big guards and tackles to make plays.
It wasn’t the way Sherrod and Huskies wanted to start the season. But they knew Liberty would present a tough challenge. They still feel they can make a run at the title this season, especially after bouncing back the next week against Desert Ridge the way they did.
Sherrod has lofty expectations for himself. He aims to be the team’s leading tackler and most importantly, help take Hamilton on a deep run in the postseason. He has talent around him in fellow linebacker Jaden Gilstrap and defensive end Caleb Smith. Now, it’s all about fixing mistakes and bouncing back.
Sherrod knows he has what it takes to become a top linebacker in the state. It’s now up to him to make it happen.
“I was seeing other people get offers and not knowing why I didn’t get one yet,” Sherrod said, reflecting on the early part of spring ball. “It’s about hard work. Just keep working and now it’s paying off and stay humble.”
