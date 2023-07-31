Hamilton baseball players taking different paths for same goal

Tempe, AZ (85282)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 106F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 87F. SW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.