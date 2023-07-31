Hamilton baseball players taking different paths for same goal

Josh Tiedemann and Roch Cholowsky were exchanging text messages about their future the night of July 10.
Cholowsky was expressing his excitement to enroll at UCLA in the fall, the school he has been committed to play baseball for since he was a sophomore at Hamilton. Tiedmemann was sharing his thought process as the second day of the 2023 MLB Draft had come to a close.
He knew he had a chance to be drafted. But he told Cholowsky he would stick with his commitment to TCU unless it was the New York Yankees that called his name.
“I texted him and said, ‘Wow. Manifested,’” Tiedemann said. “It was 1:58 and the workout started at 2. I’m in the corner on my phone and I saw my name get drafted. I had the biggest smile on my face. I was shaking I was so excited.”
Just hours after sharing with Cholowsky that he would only leave TCU, where he signed to play and was already enrolled taking summer classes and going through workouts with the baseball program, was if his favorite team took him off the board, it happened.
He was the 402nd pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and the first high school player from Arizona taken. Two-hundred picks later, Basha pitcher Justin Chambers was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Tiedemann immediately hopped on a place back to Arizona to pack his things. The next day, he was on a plane to Tampa, Fla., the site of the Yankees’ spring training facility and home to new draft picks and players still working their way up to through the farm league.
He put pen to paper on July 14, signing his first professional contract.
“It was amazing. As soon as they said, ‘Welcome to the New York Yankees …’ This is all that I worked for,” Tiedemann said. “Obviously, the job’s not done yet. This is the next step.”
Leading up to the draft, Tiedemann and Cholowsky had several conversations with each other and with those who had to make similar decisions they did out of high school.
Tiedemann was told to embrace the grind of signing out of high school. Cholowsky was given advice by current MLB pros to enjoy the college experience and use that as a farm system.
That’s why Cholowsky made the decision he did. He made it well known to the teams most interested in him that he was planning to enroll at UCLA. He said the White Sox, Rays, Cardinals and Twins showed the most interest in him leading up to the draft.
Cholowsky’s decision shocked some. He was the highest rated high school prospect out of Arizona and was high on draft boards for his skills defensively. Many mock drafts had him going somewhere in the first round of this year’s draft.
But his heart has always been with UCLA. It was one of the first schools to offer him when he was a freshman. It’s been a dream school of his since he was young. When the second day of the draft kicked off and it became clear what his intentions were, he shared a picture of himself when he was a toddler wearing UCLA gear to social media.
It wasn’t necessarily a hard decision for Cholowsky to make.
“I’ve been thinking about it for the last two months,” Cholowsky said. “I kind of let my heart take me to the best decision and where I was going to pan out the best. I do feel like three years in college will be better for me than three years in the complex league.”
Cholowsky confided in his parents when discussing his decision. His dad, Dan, has been a longtime area scout for the MLB. He currently works for the Cincinnati Reds.
They treated him like an adult and allowed him to make his own decision. That allowed him to truly decide on his own what he wanted to do.
“They’ve treated me like an adult for a long time now,” Cholowsky said. “Just leading up to the draft they always told me to do what I think is right. They told me I would succeed and make it work wherever I go. They wanted me to make the best decision for me.”
While Cholowsky prepares for his departure to join UCLA’s baseball program, Tiedemann has immediately jumped into the thick of things with the Yankees.
As the first two-way player ever drafted by the organization, there’s been some experimenting with his diet and workout plans. He spends his mornings running back and forth between pitching and outfield meetings. He does the same for on-field workouts and batting practice.
It’s been an adjustment so far for Tiedemann. But this has been his dream for as long as he can remember. And he isn’t doing it alone.
He joins the likes of Cody Bellinger, Gavin Turley and Brock Selvidge as just some of the recent Hamilton grads to be taken out of high school. Bellinger is now with the Cubs while Turley went off to Oregon State. Selvidge signed with the Yankees and was called up to high-A when Tiedemann arrived.
Tiedemann said it still feels surreal at times putting on the Yankees hat and jersey in a different capacity. Much like it will for Cholowsky with UCLA gear. But both players are living out their dreams of becoming professional baseball players, even if their paths are slightly different.
But neither would change a thing.
“It feels like it’s not real life,” Tiedemann said. “I’m in the same locker room as Derek Jeter once was and all the great baseball players. It’s just crazy to be in this organization.”
“I’m super pumped,” Cholowsky added. Now that it’s actually coming to be that time where I’m moving to college and becoming a college athlete, it’s a great feeling. I know exactly what’s going on now. I’m set on one thing and get ready to get after it once September comes.”
