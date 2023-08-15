Football preview: Link ready to lead Valley Christian

Gunnar Link was thrown to the wolves last season when he was told he would be making his first start at quarterback for Valley Christian in the first round of the 3A playoffs.
He was given just a day’s notice, meaning he needed to prepare himself mentally to try to help the Trojans advance to the quarterfinals over No. 9 Mohave.
He studied film endlessly for those two days, worked with quarterback coach Doug Powell and his private quarterback coach.
The result was better than anyone might have expected from the junior. He threw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns to help Valley Christian advance in the tournament.
Now a senior, this is his team. He knows it, the coaches know it and so do his teammates. He’s ready for the challenge.
“It’s a good nerve,” Link said. “I want to have a bigger leadership role on and off the field. I’m just excited for this year.”
Being the starting quarterback for Valley Christian has been a dream of Link’s since he knew he was going to enroll in the school in eighth grade.
Head Coach Jake Petersen recalls meeting Link. He would routinely practice with his youth team at the school and attend Friday night varsity games. One of their first conversations involved Link telling Petersen he would one day be the starting quarterback for the team.
It took time as he sat behind Hunter Heeringa for two seasons. But Link learned from him. He absorbed all the knowledge Heeringa gave him and utilized it in the opening-round game in 2022.
Both Link and Petersen believe that playoff game helped him realize he could be the starter for Valley Christian. He proved himself.
“He had to wait his time because he had an excellent quarterback in front of him,” Petersen said. “But he put in the work knowing when his time was called, just like last year, he was going to be ready. This off-season has been exceptional for him.”
With being the quarterback comes leadership expectations.
Including Link, Valley Christian replaces 10 started on offense. The offensive line will have three sophomores starting this season. All three began playing the sport as freshmen.
The wideouts are similar in size to what Valley Christian has had in year’s past with 6-foot-3 Ethan Heinrich and 6-foot-1 Eric Miller. But those two are now graduated and open the door for wideouts who haven’t had much playing experience at the varsity level.
Petersen said there’s no replacing 6-foot-5 tight end Adam Bradford from a season ago. But the Trojans are confident they can shift from a pass-heavy offense to one that runs downhill behind the offensive line.
Link has already gotten in their ears about what playing at the varsity level is like.
“If you make a bad play, leave it in the past. It’s going to happen, that’s how football goes,” Link said. “It’s a big jump from the JV level to the varsity level. I’m just encouraging them. I have a lot of trust in them.”
Valley Christian had its first taste of live action Aug. 3 during its annual blue and white intrasquad scrimmage. This past week, the Trojans loaded the bus for Eager to scrimmage Round Valley, a perennial power from the northern Arizona mountains.
Schools like that bring a new level of physicality. One that Valley Christian has been forced to match the last two seasons against Thatcher and Snowflake, who both ended the Trojans’ season in back-to-back years.
While there are still some questions that remain for Valley Christian, Petersen said he likes that for a change. He knew what they had last season in terms of talent. To a certain extent, he knows what they have this year, too.
But there are still those younger players who have to prove themselves. They’ll get their chance when the pads come on for real Aug. 18 against Tempe.
“I’m ready for the season to start,” Link said. “Senior year. I gotta show out and perform.”
Chandler Prep
The Chandler Prep Titans struggled in the early part of the 2022 season losing three of its first five games. The young team made up of just a few seniors in starting positions on offense found some momentum through the back half to finish 5-5 on the season.
sophomore Timi Akinyoyenu appears poised to take over the quarterback position and he returns all of the Titans’ top skill players as weapons at his disposal. Four-year starter Creon Fulgham returns after leading the team in receiving and rushing yards last season. He will also be the leader of the defense at safety.
Adrian Robinson also returns after a breakout junior season. Chandler Prep begins its season on Aug. 18 against Arete Prep.
