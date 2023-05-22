Casteel wins 5A baseball championship

Casteel found itself in a peculiar situation heading into the fourth inning of the 5A state championship game Tuesday against Catalina Foothills.
The Falcons started hot, scoring five runs in the second to answer Casteel’s two in the opening frame. Even when the Colts answered with two of their own in the third, Catalina Foothills matched it to open up a 7-4 lead.
Then, Casteel’s bats came alive.
An eight-run fourth inning gave the Colts momentum and a big lead. They never relinquished it, even with a lightning delay, and cruised to a 15-8 win to capture their first-ever baseball state title.
“It got away from us in a hurry, and we just kept grinding,” Casteel coach Matt Denny said. “It’s been our mentality. We talk about it daily. Just ‘never give up’ baseball. It really didn’t feel like we were chasing runs.
“These guys, all year long, this is an incredible season with come-from-behind wins.”
Casteel got off to a quick start in the first inning, plating two runs on a two-RBI single by Tyler Hatch. The Colts maintained the lead through the rest of the first inning and was held scoreless in the top of the second.
Then, Catalina Foothills’ bats caught fire.
Troy Sanders knocked in two runs off Casteel junior Mason Russell. That was followed up by five straight walks that scored two more for the Falcons.
The inning ended after yet another walk with the bases loaded. Casteel answered with two runs in the third, but Catalina Foothills countered.
Casteel junior Kade Thompson said even while facing a deficit, the Colts never lost their heads. He said they prepared all season to play from behind, something they had to do at times throughout the gauntlet of a schedule that saw them face multiple out-of-state teams in tournaments.
“We’ve basically trained all year to fight when we’re down,” Thompson said. “There’s nothing more you can ask for with this team.”
Casteel went through its entire batting order in the fourth. Nearly every player got on base.
Junior Kyler Anderson drove in a run on a single. Shortly after, Thompson did the same.
A blooper to center field from senior Crew Price plated another run, while a ground rule double on a routine fly ball that got away from the outfielder by junior Tyler Russell brought in two more.
By the time the fourth inning was over, Casteel sent 14 batters to the plate and recorded eight runs to take over the game.
“I was just going up there, I saw my boy (Kyler Anderson) got a triple … I was just thinking live low,” Thompson said. “The wind was blowing hard, live low. Try to get a line drive to the right side and it ended up being a double. It felt great.”
Lightning in the area resulted in an hour delay of the game in the middle of the fourth inning. But it didn’t stop Casteel’s momentum.
Senior Nick Dale was dealing on the mound, allowing only one run from the fourth inning on. He entered the game in relief after one and a third innings, taking over for Russell after he struggled with his control giving up the five Catalina Foothills runs.
As a sophomore, Dale was cut from the Casteel baseball program. Denny said a lack of work ethic played a role. Instead of transferring, Dale stuck it out. He worked tirelessly heading into his junior year and pitched on junior varsity during that time.
As a senior, he wanted to become Casteel’s ace and earned the opportunity during the off-season. He went 5-0 on the year with a 2.51 ERA heading into the final.
Now, he’s a champion.
“It’s amazing,” Dale said. “As soon as I got cut, I wanted to prove people wrong. That’s what I did.”
Casteel’s bats didn’t let up in the sixth as the Colts plated three more runs to put the game out of reach.
They finished with 19 hits in the title game, a mark Denny was surprised by considering the circumstances. But in his mind, it’s a testament to the mindset of the Colts all season.
They weren’t going to be the flashy team with on-field antics. They were simply going to play baseball.
Doing so ended in their first-ever championship as a program.
“They’ve already defined themselves this season,” Denny said. “In this day in age it’s really easy to be the cool guy, not run balls out and that’s just something I challenged them before the year. We’re not going to run the bases soft, we’re going to be hard-nosed.
“Can’t wait to tell them we’re not cool guys but we are state champs.”
