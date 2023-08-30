Camden Jury leaving legacy on Casteel football program

From a young age Camden Jury knew he would be slightly different that both of his older brothers.
Gavin, who graduated from Casteel in 2021, was a 6-foot-4 tight end for the Colts who missed time due to injuries. Landon, who graduated last May, was a 6-foot-2 quarterback who led the Colts to the 6A semifinals a year ago.
Then there’s the youngest Jury, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound senior tackle who already committed to Utah State to continue his football career. He towers over his family while looking up to his older brothers at the same time.
“It was probably in sixth grade … I realized I was going to be huge,” Jury said. “I had a ton of growing pains because I grew so fast. But I have an opportunity to go play football at the next level because God gifted me with some size.”
Jury started as a junior for the Colts last season, protecting Landon at quarterback. He took pride in being the first, and most times the only level of defense for his brother to find open receivers during games.
There were times he would slip up and let an opposing edge rusher or linebacker through. Whenever they got a clean hit on Landon, he would be the first one there to pick him up.
There was never any animosity between the two when pass rushers found their way to Landon. He was the leader of the team and acted like it, motivating his younger brother to “get ‘em next play.”
“It was really fun,” Jury said. “I feel like I played better because I knew he was back there, and I knew I couldn’t let up a hit. He was nice about everything. He made sure my emotions were good.”
Of course, Jury didn’t take too kindly to defenses teeing off on Landon when given the chance.
“I didn’t have to get on him at all, he got a personal foul the next play,” Casteel Head Coach Bobby Newcombe said. “He was so mad that a guy hit his brother. He’s very protective over his brother.”
Newcombe is familiar with brothers being on his team. His own sons Isaiah and JJ had the chance to do it for a year. It’s a unique opportunity that allows memories to be made.
But the Jury’s, Newcombe said, have a more unique circumstance with one protecting the other.
“Twenty to 30 years from now they’re going to look back at the film and say, ‘Hey, we played together. I protected you. My older little brother,’” Newcombe said. “They’re great kids, great family. We’re fortunate to have them a part of our program.”
Newcombe has seen vast improvement in Jury from last season. He’s quicker off the ball, more balanced with his feet and his footwork during run blocks and pass protection has improved.
He’s become the anchor for a Casteel offensive line that hopes to mirror the success they did last season when they made a deep run in the 6A Conference playoffs.
This year, though, they’re doing it with a new quarterback in Paul Palmer. But Jury said the chemistry between him and the offensive line, which returned starters from last season, has already been impressive. That has helped create a mindset that this year’s Casteel team can go far.
Perhaps even further than last year.
“We want to be dominant and set the tone right away,” Jury said. “We were a young team last year, so we have a lot of talent returning. We want to go far in the playoffs again. We want a championship.”
Jury cherished the time he spent blocking for Landon last season. But now he aims to make a name for himself as the only one from the family in the Casteel football program.
He’s confident in not only his ability, but that of his teammates as well to make yet another deep run. And for good reason.
Casteel returns JJ Newcombe, one of the most versatile athletes in the state on both defense and offense. Palmer, despite taking over for the first time, has already proved to be the replacement Casteel needs after Landon graduated. He will benefit from having Elijah Beamon at wideout, who shined in the Colts’ scrimmage before the season officially kicked off this past Friday.
But aside from his desire to have team success, Jury hopes for personal success as well.
He wants to leave a lasting legacy on the Casteel program. One that centers around hard work and dedication to improving his craft like he did this past off-season. Should he do that, he will move on to Utah State proud of what he accomplished at the high school level.
“I want to play like it’s my last. Play my hardest every play,” Jury said. “I want people to remember me like, ‘Oh, that’s Cam Jury. He’s that guy.’ I want to leave a strong legacy.”
