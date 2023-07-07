Boys’ Section 7 weekend bigger than ever

It all kicked off June 22 with a first for most high school basketball players: a 3-point contest and slam dunk competition, much like what is seen during All-Star Weekend in the NBA.
But that’s what the goal of Section 7 was this year and has been since it moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale in 2021, to provide an All-Star atmosphere for the over 160 teams invite from across the country. The event featured 12 courts sprawled across the concrete floor where the Cardinals’ playing field usually sits.
The schools, with rosters outfitted with college talent for every level, had the opportunity to play in front of more than 400 college coaches. But Section 7, which seeming gets bigger every year, got even bigger this time around.
“When I look at this, what I see is unbelievable players, I see tremendous high school coaches and we’ve always looked at it as an opportunity to serve them,” King said. “They’re the heroes of the story. We just kind of set the table, get out of their way and do their thing.
“Section 7 has become what Section 7 is because we have great players, great coaches and west coast basketball is really good.”
Notre Dame Prep’s Anthony Batson won the slam dunk contest before the start of the weekend games on Friday, June 23. That paved the way for stellar performances from Arizona teams, especially those playing in arguably the top bracket of the tournament.
Perry, last year’s Open Division champion and two-time defending state champ, was one of four local teams in the SLAM Bracket at Section 7, which featured nationally ranked programs from California, Utah and from as far as Louisiana.
Perry opened Section 7 with a win over Isidore Newman, the top team out of New Orleans. But fell to Alta from Utah in the second round. Regardless of the outcome, it was the opportunity for Perry’s players to be seen by college coaches.
Naturally, the sidelines were filled to take in Puma junior Koa Peat, fresh off helping Team USA’s U17 team win gold in an international tournament. That opened the door for players like fellow junior D’Andre Harrison, who is expected to take on a bigger role with Cody Williams now at Colorado.
“I just had to play my game,” Harrison said. “It’s a good feeling. I was taking charge, so I’m happy. Everything I’ve been working on, I want to show it. Show I can play on that level to them and my team.”
Harrison shined when called upon. Perry Head Coach Sam Duane Jr. said he was impressed by his tenacity on the floor.
“Dre is a really good player,” Duane said. “He’s gotta be a guy for us. He’s gotta step up. We’ve told him he has to be a go to guy for us. He’s going to get better and better.”
Chandler as a city and district was also represented by Chandler High at Section 7, as the Wolves made a run in the qualifying tournament, winning their bracket to advance to the weekend.
The Wolves are long and athletic this season and caught some teams off guard with that athleticism at Section 7. Casteel also made it through its qualifying bracket and into the weekend.
Much like the Wolves, the Colts are also long and athletic this season and are an early contender to make deep runs in the Open or 5A tournaments. They continued to play well after the qualifying tournament, finishing 2-2 overall.
It was a unique experience for a team that has high hopes this winter.
“I wanted to hurry up and get to the big games,” Casteel junior guard Amare King said. “It’s a big opportunity.”
One team that won’t be a surprise to teams is Valley Christian. The two-time defending 3A champion returns several starters from last season, including Carson and Kyle Grier, Austin Wallace and Luke Shaw. Coaches flooded the court to see all four in action during the course of the three-day tournament.
Shaw, the nephew of GCU Coach Bryce Drew and son of GCU assistant Casey Drew, held a Northern Colorado offer heading into the tournament. But several Division I college coaches watched him put on a show at Section 7, weaving his way through defenders or pulling up for contested jumpers.
He hopes he impressed those watching. But he also simply enjoyed the opportunity to be there with his team.
“It’s kinda nice but I try not to add any pressure or anything. I just keep playing for the Lord and glorifying him,” Shaw said. “I know some schools have talked to my coach but none directly to me. It’s awesome, you just try to come out here and perform.”
Valley Christian Head Coach Greg Haagsma has been a part of Section 7 since it first began at local high schools. The event itself is jaw dropping and never gets old.
But Haagsma was pleased overall with the way his team performed against out of state competition. He said it’s a good primer for the season, despite it still being months away.
“I’m so grateful to Matt King and the rest of the crew at the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association that had this as a vision and got this running,” Haagsma said. “My guys know they can play with a bunch of different players. We’ve stepped up in a number of different settings this summer and Section 7 wasn’t going to change that.”
King said Section 7 was an idea he had while sitting on his couch one night. He doesn’t know what the future holds for the event next year, or how much it will grow as it has on a yearly basis. For now, his goal is maintaining its success.
“When you build something, you work so hard to establish it,” King said. “Now, I think most of our work will be to protect it.”
