Basha parts ways with baseball coach Jim Schilling

Basha High School announced it has parted ways with head baseball coach Jim Schilling after a two-month long investigation that began in April.
Schilling was placed on administrative leave and suspended from all baseball team activities in early April. Chandler Unified School District and Basha High administrators would not disclose the reason for the investigation.
A letter was sent to families on Friday, June 9 announcing Schilling would not return as head baseball coach. Basha Athletic Director Eric Magana provided a copy of the letter but declined to comment further.
“We will now begin a search for our new Head Varsity Baseball Coach at Basha High School,” the letter said. “Coach Eric Albright will continue acting as the interim head baseball coach until further notice. We will keep you updated with the process of the hiring of our next head varsity baseball coach.”
Schilling, who has coached baseball for 25 years in the Valley, 13 of which at Basha, took to social media to share the news on June 8. He thanked former players for their efforts dating back to his time before Basha.
He also thanked fellow head coaches before moving on to his family, who he said he looks forward to spending more time with now.
“Having a head coach dad and husband comes with great sacrifices,” Schilling wrote. “My kids grew up on that field. We bled green and gold until the very end, all of us. Couldn’t have weathered the storms without them and I’m so grateful they were a big part of the journey.
“They are all very excited to have me back!”
In a direct message Monday, June 12, Schilling said the investigation, his suspension and ultimate firing stemmed from “a small group of parents upset about a lack of playing time due to poor performance or a lack of hustle.”
“I’m proud to have had the opportunity to impact the lives of my players in a positive way over the past 25 years,” he added.
Schilling added that he will remain on staff as a teacher at Basha. His suspension from team activities did not affect his time in the classroom.
Basha made a run to the 6A semifinals this season with Schilling away. The Bears, led by assistant and interim head coach Eric Albright, lost to Queen Creek.
Messages of support were posted to Twitter after Schilling’s announcement from the team account.
Along with several players thanking him for his time as a mentor to them, parents wished him the best.
“Thank you for everything you did for me, my son, my family, Basha HS, the community,” Jared Harrison wrote on social media. “Arizona HS baseball and the countless young men you loved & helped to be better ballplayers and more importantly better human beings. I’ll be forever grateful for our friendship.”
