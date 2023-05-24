Basha beats Perry for 6A softball title

The No. 2 seeded Basha Bears completed their season sweep of rival Perry in the 6A AIA State Championships, riding the star powers of short stop Gabby Garcia and pitcher Natalie Fritz in their 4-1 victory.
“I just wanted to compete,” Garcia said. “I knew coming into this game there were two choices, you could be either scared because of the pressure of you could embrace it. I chose to embrace it.”
It was the Gabby Garcia show for Basha as she recorded a triple, solar home run, a single and two RBIs along with a score from help of outfielder Aniyah Jaiman.
While Garcia had her way with the Pumas’ defense, pitcher Natalie Fritz painted the box against the Pumas’ offense. Fritz put on an absolute clinic, only allowing four hits and one run while carrying strong through seven innings. When Fritz had a hiccup in the top of the seventh and surrendered an RBI double, Garcia encouraged her.
“I told her to continue to fight,” Garcia said. “I told her no matter what happens, we have her back and we were going to leave it all out there for her.”
Fritz put her head down and struck out two Pumas swinging then collected the third out on a fly ball, with her teammates swarming her at the mound immediately after.
Fritz said she knew her defense had her back, which allowed her to play lose and “do her thing.”
She added that she has played Perry countless times throughout her high school career and has even known some of their players since she was 7 years old, but still knew it was a battle.
“I knew that they knew what I was going to throw I had to mix it up and put more spin on it to get those final three outs.”
Basha coach Kailey Pomeroy said she was incredibly happy for her girls and grateful to have Fritz on the mound.
“She’s carried our team through a lot of tough situations,” Pomeroy said. “It’s been exciting to see her jump out there, but this was a huge team effort with our outfielders making plays — defense catching everything.”
Basha is only graduating two seniors and is expecting another championship caliber team to defend their title in 2023-24.
