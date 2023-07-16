How parents can prepare for CUSD kindergarten

With the first day of school in Chandler Unified slated for Wednesday, July 19, some CUSD kindergarten teachers have advice for parents of incoming kindergartners as the start their education journey.
Parents who haven’t enroll their child can go to cusd80.com/KRT. Children who turn 5 between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 of this year are eligible to participate in a testing session to assess child readiness for early entrance into kindergarten. Children who are 5 by Aug. 31 are eligible to enroll without testing.
“Just help your kiddos get excited for the start of the new school year,” said Jodie Hawthorne at Haley Elementary School.
“I know it brings up a lot of emotions for them and you as parents as well. Have fun picking out a backpack, a lunchbox. Just really support those kiddos to help them get excited for kindergarten.”
Andrea Bartelt at Fulton Elementary advises parents “to start encouraging routines and responsibilities with your little one, starting at home – simple things like getting themselves dressed in the morning, helping them pack their backpacks, practicing opening food items like Goldfish snack packs, setting a bedtime routine.
“As the year gets started, emotions are little rollercoasters,” Bartelt said. “Some days, our little ones are so excited to come to school. They wake up with big, bright smiles. And some days are a little bit rougher. We have some frowns, maybe a little tears. Just let them know that we’re so happy that they’re here.
“Once they’re in our room, they’re safe. They’re loved. Their teachers are going to treasure them beyond belief this school year. And we’re so excited to celebrate and enjoy 180 days with you and your kindergartner next year.”
Jean Willey at Rice Elementary School said parents should work with their children to develop “self-help skills.”
“Make sure your child can button and zip their clothing. Make sure they can take their shoes on and off and if they can tie their shoes, even better,” Willey said.
“The more they learn to do on their own, the better they feel and the more confidence they get. And that’s what kindergarten is about; that’s all they’re doing is just learning to be their own little person.”
Jacqui Hughes at Santan Elementary School said parents should remind their incoming kindergartners of “all the fun things they will get to do in kindergarten,” like meeting new friends, painting, playing on the playground, building, and reading stories.
“Focusing on the fun will help with the unknown,” she said, advocating for the establishment of routines like “a consistent bedtime with a bath and a story” and brushing their teeth.
“Our kindergarten students are used to grazing and eating slowly, so practice a lunch routine where they eat a healthy lunch in about 20 minutes,” Hughes added.
Beth Padilla at Andersen Elementary encourages parents to have their child “practice writing their name and tying their shoes.” while Stephanie Moore at Auxier Elementary urged parents to “foster independence in your children.
“We will partner with you using the seven habits with ‘Leader in Me’ to create in-dependent leaders and learners who are excited about their academic future,” Moore said.
Conley Elementary teacher Katie Tompkins said parents should help their children “with social interactions and how to act around their peers” while Sandra Lubian at Frye Elementary suggested parents should help their child grow motor skills.
“Play with Play-Doh, pinch things with clothes pins, and use tweezers to pick items up,” Lubian said. “This is going to really help your students hold a pencil at the beginning of kindergarten.” -
As a mother of three CUSD students as well as a teacher, elores Perez at Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary said parents should remind their child “They’re always safe. We love them. We love having them.”
Michelle Yirku at Jacobson Elementary urged parents “to help develop responsibility within your child to get them ready for kindergarten by picking their own snacks and practicing opening and closing those snacks” because this “will help them develop their independent skills that will help them in their classroom when they begin kindergarten.”
Monica Harvey at Bologna Elementary suggested parents “practice sounds as you’re driving down the road. Ask your child ‘Can you tell me the first sound in this word? Can you tell me the last sound of this word?’”
Likewise, Courtney Geil at San Marcos Elementary said parents should help their child learn how to write their name and count to 10 while Tiffany Guerra at Shumway Leadership Academy said parents can encourage their child to answer their questions in full sentences because “this will help with their reading and writing skills.”
“Try to have your child build experiences in public restrooms,” Guerra added. “This will make our bathroom breaks a lot easier if your child knows what to do in the restrooms.”
And Carolyn Hernandez at CTA Independence said:
“Read daily. Not just read daily books, but if you’re in the grocery store, point out signs. Have your children say what the letters are, maybe a word here and there. Environmental print is a key component of learning how to read.”
