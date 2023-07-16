CUSD continues to expand CTE offerings

Not every high school student will go to college and pursue a degree, so Chandler Unified School District is continuing to expand options for students who have something else in mind.
When the new year starts Wednesday, July 19, CUSD will again expand its Career & Technical Education offerings that are designed for those students.
Its new digital marketing course is the third program added to CTE since 2022, following the addition of drone operation and game design, or digital animation, last year.
“It used to be that every kid was going to college, no matter what,” said Lindsay Duran, Chandler Unified’s CTE director. “You’re starting to see that pendulum swing back the other way.
“Now, people are looking at what career do you want to go into, and does that career require a college degree? Or can they go directly from high school because they earned an industry … credential at CUSD?”
Digital communication is one of 21 different programs the district now offers for students looking to specialize in a field that may not require a college or university degree – which requires courses a student may not necessarily want or need to take.
Chandler Unified’s CTE courses range from cybersecurity to cabinetmaking, culinary arts to sports medicine and rehabilitation. They also include film & TV production, graphic design, biotechnology and software app design.
Not every course is available at every high school.
For courses that CUSD does not offer, the district partners with the East Valley Institute of Technology to make their nearly 40 programs available.
The new digital communication course will be offered at Chandler and Hamilton high schools.
There are CTE programs at all six high school campuses. The main CTE campus is Chandler High.
Duran said sometimes if a student is really interested in a course that is only offered at one or two campuses, it may mean switching schools.
The digital communication course “is really to help prepare students to kind of gather and process delivery of news through a variety of print and online formats,” Duran said.
“So the class could do multimedia tasks to assist school staff and external promotions; and storytelling of athletic programs or just seeing what’s happening on campus.”
Duran said the addition of drone operation last year was a huge success.
“We had so many students interested in our drone program, we’ve added a year two to that class,” Duran said. “And, we’ll continue to grow it as a three-year program.”
The district says that 68% of its nearly 42,000 students participate in at least one CTE course from middle school through high school graduation.
“Lindsay and her team do an advisory for the 21 programs,” said Stephanie Ingersoll, the district’s executive director for marketing and communications.
“Industry experts come in, sit down, review and provide feedback and guidance. That makes it more in line with what is happening in the real world.”
The district is always looking for industry professionals who will volunteer to speak to classes and help guide the next generation of workers in their fields. Anyone interested should contact the district office.
Duran said many trades continue to experience worker shortages and are taking extraordinary steps to hire employees at very good starting wages. She said CUSD graduates who have earned a credential in automotive technologies, HVAC, or plumbing, should have multiple job offers waiting for them when they graduate.
“We’ve seen that college is not for every kid, so CUSD is committed to helping our students find the pathway that’s right for them,” Ingersoll said.
