The double-edged sword in title disputes

Title disputes regarding real property are not uncommon.
Parties often have differing positions on ownership or other issues and there are times when the threat of a lawsuit can move the resolution process forward.
However, the use of one particular tool in this area offers significant risks along with that potential reward.
A lis pendens, which means “pending suit,” is a legal mechanism by which a person takes steps to record a notice with the local recorder’s office informing the public that the person has an interest in real property.
Because the lis pendens informs third parties about a dispute over title to real property, it is an effective tool to “tie up” real property and prevent it from being sold to another bona fide buyer.
The reason this tactic is so effective, of course, is that purchasing property subject to an unresolved court dispute is a risky proposition and makes that property less attractive to prospective purchasers.
Used properly, therefore, the lis pendens is a tool that can add significant leverage to a lawsuit over title to real property, and lead to prompt and favorable settlements for parties who record them.
But if lis pendens is such an effective tool for resolving lawsuits regarding title to real property, why doesn’t every real property case have a notice of lis pendens filed? Because, while recording a lis pendens halts on the transaction and can increase leverage for the party filing it, recording one recklessly comes with significant risks.
For example, some people may maliciously record a lis pendens to get revenge on and cause harm to a former girlfriend or boyfriend.
However, an improperly filed lis pendens can result in significant liability because if it is deemed frivolous by a court, the judge can impose monetary damages, sanctions and/or court costs.
So, what makes a lis pendens wrongful? First, it must be accompanied by a lawsuit. A lis pendens recorded without filing court a complaint is rendered wrongful. Second, the lis pendens must include specific information pertaining to the lawsuit, the object of the action, and relief demanded. Third, the lawsuit must affect title to real property.
Even if a lis pendens is accompanied by the statutorily required information and lawsuit, however, it can still be considered wrongful.
In fact, a reviewing court will scrutinize a lis pendens to determine if there is some basis that the underlying action affects title to real property. Thus, even if all the correct information is set forth in a lis pendens, and even if the lis pendens is accompanied by a lawsuit, it can still be considered wrongful.
Such a situation occurred in Santa Fe Ridge Homeowners’ Ass’n v. Bartschi, a lawsuit between a homeowners’ association and a homeowner. There, the HOA filed a lawsuit seeking to compel a homeowner to comply with the Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions (CC&Rs) regarding maintenance of the subject property. The association also recorded a notice of lis pendens.
The Arizona Court of Appeals held that the lis pendens was improper and wrongful, inasmuch as the lawsuit did not affect title to real property.
According to the Court of Appeals, the lis pendens was premature because the lawsuit sought to impose a lien on the homeowner’s home if the homeowner failed to obey. Consequently, the lawsuit was not one affecting title to real property.
In the Santa Fe Ridge case, the Court of Appeals found that the trial court correctly concluded that the lis pendens was groundless and that the homeowner was entitled to attorneys’ fees and costs incurred with respect to the wrongful lien counterclaim.
There are many situations in which recording a lis pendens is proper and appropriate.
For example, if you are under contract to purchase real property and the seller improperly cancels the contract because he plans to sell the property to another purchaser who is willing to pay more, recording a lis pendens is probably appropriate.
Before recording a lis pendens, however, a party should consult carefully with competent counsel. After all, the lis pendens can be a double-edged sword.
