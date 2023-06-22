Home market faces long, not-so-hot summer

This 5,746-square-foot house on E. Taurus Place in Sun Lakes sold earlier this month for $1.9 million. The four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath house boasts a number of amenities, including a gourmet kitchen with dual islands, three ovens and a gas range as well as fireplaces in three rooms and the backyard, a guest house with separate entrance and kitchenette, a 1,000-bottle temperature-controlled wine room, and a palatial backyard. (Special to SanTan Sun News)