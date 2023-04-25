The Chandler-based Vocal Connection Chorus celebrated its first anniversary recently.
The chorus is one of hundreds of Sweet Adeline International choruses that comprise a worldwide organization of women who sing four-part, a cappella, barbershop harmony.
In the past year, members have worked on building their their song repertoire and increase membership.
They have several community performances scheduled in the coming months and are preparing for a show at the Chandler Community Center on the afternoon of Nov. 12.
“Building a chorus from the ground up is a challenge and does cost money,” spokeswoman Barb Hyder said. “It’s like building a small business because you need equipment to do the job or in this case, perform.”
She said Vocal Connection is trying to raise money for a set of risers on which the members stand and sing, she said.
Members “are performing within the community to earn talent fees to put toward this expense and they are partnering with restaurants in the area to raise funds,” Hyder added.
On May 3, the chorus is partnering with Panera Bread restaurant at 2820 E. Germann Road, Chandler, to help in that effort.
All purchases made on that day between 4-8 p.m. will earn the chorus a percentage of the sales.
Vocal Connection will be performing at the restaurant at 6:30 p.m.
To support the chorus fundraiser, just bring a flyer or show a digital copy of the flyer to the cashier when ordering. Copies of the flyer can be obtained on Vocal Connections website vocalconnection.org or email teamcoordinator@vocalconnection.org for a copy.
People who place your order by using the Panera app or Panera.com enter the promo code FUND4U at checkout and a percentage of the purchase will automatically go to Vocal Connection Chorus.
Women interested in joining can come by any Monday at 6:45 pm at Seton Catholic Prep, 1150 N. Dobson Road, Chandler, for a rehearsal.
Additional details are available by emailing guestinfo@vocalconnection.org.
The group also is available to perform at special events. Information: vocalconnection.org.
