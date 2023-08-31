Valley Christian names new head of school

The educator who has led Valley Christian Schools almost since their inception is retiring and being replaced by an alumnus.
Dan Kuiper is capping his 41 years as Valley Christian’s first and only Head of School and will be replaced next school year by Troy Thelen, who graduated from its highs school in Chandler in 2003. Valley Christian’s elementary school is in Tempe.
Thelen will become Valley Christian’s 10th overall leader and only its second Head of School when both men make the transition next June 30. Kuiper will remain on the school’s board.
Established in 1982, VCS has a current enrollment of 1,147 and prides itself on a “distinctly Christian education with excellent academics, championship athletics, award-winning fine arts, cutting-edge STEM programs, and a supporting community.”
Thelen has held the title Assistant Head of School since 2020 and is credited with leading seven consecutive fundraising campaigns. He had bene director of development for six years prior to becoming Kuiper’s right-hand man.
During interviews with stakeholders and community members, the school said in a release, “Mr. Thelen received staunch support as the next Head of School from every group that provided feedback, including current school leadership, department directors, teachers, parents, alumni, donors, and more.”
“Troy Thelen is a bold and visionary leader who combines high emotional intelligence and careful listening with a strong desire for accountability, and the courage to push for positive change,” VCS Board President Scott Crouch stated.
“Valley Christian seeks to equip culture changers for Christ, and Troy is the right leader at the right time for Valley Christian Schools.”
Kuiper’s retirement was no surprise to the board since he advised it of his plans two years ago.
“To countless members of our community, Dan Kuiper is Valley Christian Schools,” Crouch said. “In fact, there is not a single graduate of Valley Christian Schools that has passed through our school without Dan Kuiper on campus teaching, coaching, or somehow serving each of our more than 2,700 alumni and more than 1,100 current students. What an incredible legacy Dan is leaving at Valley Christian.”
Kuiper, who began his career at Valley Christian Schools in 1983 as the school began its second year. served the school in numerous capacities, including biology teacher, anatomy teacher, science department head, academic team chair, head coach for boys and girls track and field and principal.
Under his Valley Christian launched junior high levels in 2018 and the elementary school the following year.
Kuiper received his B.A. in biology from Dordt College in 1982 and his M.A. in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University in 1997. As the high school principal from 1995-1999, he led a successful development campaign to raise funds for the permanent Chandler campus, which opened in 1997.
He has also managed the school’s successful NCA accreditation, has led multiple strategic planning efforts, and has twice been named as the National Track Coach of the Year.
Kuiper also is board chair for the Arizona Christian Education Coalition.
In his message to the Valley Christian community, Kuiper praised Thelen, stating, “There is no question in my mind that Troy leads, publicly and privately, with Christ at the center. Troy seeks feedback continuously. He is willing to hear difficult news, and he is willing to deliver difficult news with love, respect, and professionalism.”
Thelen is married to a 2005 graduate of Valley Christian and the couple have three children currently attending VCS.
“There is no story of my life I can tell you that doesn’t feature, prominently, Valley Christian Schools,” he told the VCS community in a letter. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.