There’s something special about the friendly face and unconditional love of a therapy dog.
Chandler Unified School District partners with Valley nonprofits to bring furry friends to its elementary schools.
Local charities like Gabriel’s Angels, Canine Companions, and Pet Partners visit CUSD elementary students weekly to improve student confidence and foundational reading skills, like reading out loud.
Students may feel more motivated to read when working with a dog by their side and trainers cheering them on.
The therapy dogs also serve a higher purpose: to comfort the kids and turn rough days into better days.
“We’re proud that our friends from local dog therapy partnerships help the elementary schools every time the dogs set paws on campus. It’s a great way for our students to find comfort while socializing and reading with a furry friend,” said Brenda Vargas, CUSD director of counseling and social services.
Six schools at CUSD – including San Marcos Elementary, Chandler Traditional Academy (CTA) Humphrey and Hull Elementary – welcome the non-profit organization Gabriel’s Angels on their campuses.
The schools are part of the Animals, Books, and Children (ABC) program in which therapy teams see three children individually during multiple one-hour sessions over a 12 to 16-week duration.
“At Gabriel’s Angels, we know that the human-animal bond has so much potential in helping children learn, including enhancing their social and emotional development,” said Melissa Steimer, CEO of Gabriel’s Angels.
“The non-judgement of a pet therapy dog and the unconditional love that they offer, works magic with children who need support services that humans just can’t provide.”
She also praised her nonprofit’s “long-standing relationship with CUSD.”
“We currently have pet therapy team volunteers in six schools in the district and we are scheduled to add more this coming fall. We appreciate that CUSD is such a valued partner in helping Arizona’s children,” she said.
