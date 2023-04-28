An East Valley teen has started a nonprofit that’s collecting gently used and new reusable water bottles to help people in need.
Elia Woods, 17, and her nonprofit, therecycleprojec.org are collecting hydroflasks, plastic, glass, aluminum, or stainless-steel bottles at all Spooner Therapy locations, including Sun Lakes and Chandler, by April 30.
Elia, who collected over 600 bottles last year for distribution to charities that assist people living on the street, hopes to double that number this year.
She started her effort while volunteering at Paz de Cristo in Mesa. Elia was serving food one evening and noticed only a few guests had either a Circle K cup or a crinkled plastic water bottle, but most had nothing at all to store water.
“They kept coming back to use small coffee styrofoam cups for drink refills,” Elia explained.
Elia is partnering with St. Vincent de Paul and Arizona State University’s Project Humanities, which provides clothing and hygiene products to unsheltered people every Saturday.
Bottles also are being collected in drop boxes at Zesty Zzeeks Pizza, Chandler/Gilbert YMCA, AZ All Stars Cheer & Tumbling, Chris’ Water and Ice and Awaken Chiropractic.
She also is collecting monetary donations through St. Vincent de Paul on her website, therecyclingproject.org.
