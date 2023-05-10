Supervisors pick nurse to replace ousted Rep. Harris

Julie Willoughby is the new state House representative for Legislative District 13, which covers western Gilbert, south Chandler and Sun Lakes.
She replaces Liz Harris, who was expelled nearly a month ago.
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in a special meeting May 5 appointed Willoughby on a 4-1 vote to fill the seat until the election in 2024, bypassing Harris and Steve Steele. The trio’s names were forwarded to the supervisors by the LD13 Republican Precinct Committee members.
“I had the pleasure to interview the three candidates and speak to the three from my district,” District 1 Vice Chairman Jack Sellers said. “Each was asked to comment on issues important not only for the board but every resident in the county, Proposition 400, homelessness, water and elections. The candidates provided thoughtful insight into these topics.”
Sellers said Harris told him she believed that her removal was improper and immoral. Sellers said Harris has the right to pursue a remedy through any lawful means.
Sellers made the motion to appoint Willoughby, seconded by District 2 Supervisor Tom Galvin. District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo, the only Democrat on the board, dissented, saying he had hoped one of the three candidates would have agreed that the elections in 2020 and 2022 were accurate and transparent.
Willoughby is an emergency room trauma nurse and previously ran for the seat with Harris as a team last year for 2022 in an effort to oust Democratic Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, who won a third term with the highest vote total among the three House candidates. Willoughby came in third in the General Election, trailing 270 votes behind Harris.
Willoughby campaigned on election integrity, but she does not talk about stolen elections as much as Harris and Steele.
Steele worked with Harris to uncover alleged fraud in the 2020 Presidential election and appeared on one of her Gab TV broadcasts.
Harris, a Realtor, came into office vowing not to vote on any bills until the election done over.
Her ouster by a two-thirds bipartisan vote April 12 weakened Republican grip in the 60-seat House to 30, leaving the state Legislature at nearly a standstill.
Harris’ removal came after the House Ethics Committee found she invited false testimony and lied.
The committee’s investigation revealed that Harris knew beforehand that a Scottsdale insurance agent she had invited to testify at a joint hearing in February on election integrity was going to present not just false but libelous accusations against lawmakers, judges and even the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
During a 40-minute rant Jacqueline Breger accused them of being involved in a criminal scheme to rig elections and other crimes and taking bribes from the Sinaloa drug cartel.
Ethics Committee members also concluded that Harris lied to them about what she knew ahead of time about what Breger was going to say.
The ethics committee found that Harris knew what would be outlined in that testimony in advance, and pointed to her text messages that indicated she took steps to keep that information from party leaders so they wouldn’t block Breger’s testimony.
No evidence was ever offered and to date no proof of Breger’s allegations has been provided. One judge quickly dismissed them as “delusional.”
The odds of supervisors giving Harris back her job was slim to none. The board, mostly Republicans, refused to go along with claims that the 2020 election was rigged and that former President Trump should have been declared the winner in Arizona.
To date, there has been no credible evidence of large-scale election fraud. In addition, the company hired by Senate Republicans to conduct a full audit of county votes actually found President Biden had more votes over Trump than originally reported.
