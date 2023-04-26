Some Chandler-area high school sophomores were all excited to defend their victory in last year’s Wharton Investment Competition.
But a funny thing happened on the way to a possible repeat: Wharton changed the rules.
“Sailing to Success” won the 2022 business competition as a team from a number of different East Valley high schools. This year, Wharton is only allowing teams from the same high school.
“It was disappointing, but it wasn’t too discouraging,” said Elizabeth Ovelil, a sophomore at Desert Vista.
Other members of the team are her brother John, who attends Seton Catholic, Ishani Karri and Divya Natarajan who both attend Arizona College Prep; and Alex King, who goes to Chandler High.
The sophomores trace their group’s origins to a time when some of them attended Basha Accelerated Middle School together. Others were brought in after they went to different high schools, Elizabeth said.
They no longer have the competition to keep them together, but they have started something else: Their own nonprofit dedicated to teaching students financial literacy.
Elizabeth said Investing Insights AZ became a recognized nonprofit in June when they were given a tax ID by the Internal Revenue Service.
“After I won that competition, I was really interested in continuing, like activities and hobbies related to financial literacy, stock investments, economics, things like that,” Elizabeth said.
“So I decided to form up a new team to participate in that competition again. But then last summer, the Wharton School of Business just changed their rules for the competition. They limited the teams to people who were in the same school.
“We spent a few months preparing for it already, like learning our material to do classes, and we still wanted to utilize the knowledge that we gained in that process.
“So when we looked around, and we saw that there really was like a lack of financial literacy education in Arizona public schools, and we figured that that was something that we ourselves could change.”
Investing Insights AZ targets students in elementary through high school levels.
They now host introduction to personal finance classes and are planning a camp for this summer.
And Mesa Community College recently reached out to them and to explore a possible program for eighth graders.
They also want to put together a class for high school students who may already know a little about personal finance.
“I first got interested in investment, probably a couple of years ago,” said John, Elizabeth’s brother.
“I really wanted to buy sneakers and stuff, and my dad showed me stocks and stuff, and he just started to teach me how. He got me a couple of stocks to start off with, and I gained a little bit of money and started to get more into it.”
He said he did manage to buy the sneakers he wanted.
They said they don’t need a lot of money to teach students financial literacy. They develop their own curriculum and put together the materials they need themselves, so unlike a lot of nonprofits they don’t need to spend a lot of time and energy fundraising.
Instead, they can focus on helping younger students get a head start on their financial futures.
“The younger you learn a skill, the easier it is to master it,” Elizabeth said.
“Learning the basics of money, and why money is important to understand, and how it functions. It’s something that’s important to start developing at a young age.”
Investing Insights AZ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.