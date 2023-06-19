Serrano so far pleased with CUSD board work

Patti Serrano was engaged in one of the more enjoyable moments of being a member of the Chandler Unified School District Governing Board – handing out diplomas to 2023 graduates.
She said it seemed like every Latina student who approached her for their diploma sheepishly had a request.
“Can I hug you?”
“I knew what that meant,” Serrano said. “I’m not a fan of identity politics, per se. If I walk into an elementary school, eyes open up. I was that kid, even into my adulthood. I am that person in some spaces today. It is true, representation matters.”
Serrano, the first Latina elected to the board, is wrapping up her first six months on the job and said that in many ways, it is better than she expected.
“I didn’t think that we would be as effective as we have proven to be so early on,” Serrano said.
She pointed to one major achievement in her first few months on the job: The district is considering what to do with nine schools that are struggling to attract students.
Soon after she took the oath for her new office, she found out the district was considering closing San Marcos Elementary School and sending those students somewhere else.
San Marcos is just south of downtown and has a high Latino enrollment. There was outrage in the community and a movement started to save San Marcos.
But it didn’t last long because the district soon changed course and decided to keep San Marcos open.
Serrano said she had a lot of conversations with district officials at the time before they changed their mind.
“I was not prepared to jump into that within my first month of serving on the board,” Serrano said. “But we did. … I was able to connect with those directly impacted, and I really do feel like my voice helped influence the outcome.”
Serrano grew up in Tucson and moved to Chandler to attend Hamilton High School because her sister started teaching there.
She is not related to the Serrano family best known for their Mexican food restaurant, a question she got often during the campaign. She said most people know they are not related and she rarely gets that question anymore.
She graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor of science degree in microbiology. She now works at ASU as an academic researcher, focusing specifically on children’s health.
She has one son who will start attending Hamilton in the fall.
Her career as a researcher has led her to trust the data. It’s something she says she brings to her role on the Governing Board.
“I really do come at things from more of a data-oriented angle,” Serrano said. “I do come from more of a science background, but also because of my workplace, understanding the implications of what statistics tell us and how we really make improvements. I think they it’s a really solid marriage for the work that we do as a district.”
Serrano said her priority going forward is just what she campaigned on – being a top advocate for district employees, especially teachers.
“We need, just like any employer, to treat our workers with dignity and make sure that we’re looking out for the best for our teachers,” she said. “And we all know that we’re facing a retention challenge.
“So, looking out for our teachers, I think, has been a pivotal role in my first six months.”
While there are the fun parts of the job, such as handing out diplomas, a lot of the work a Governing Board member does is not seen. It’s staying up late on a Monday night to read the agenda and all of the supporting documents. It’s returning hundreds of emails from parents, students and teachers.
And every now and then a request for a hug from a young woman.
“I kind of get that reminder, not necessarily that I’m the first, because that shouldn’t matter,” Serrano said. “Just the fact that we have representation, real time in someone’s life, it really is meaningful. And it puts me back to that place of I know what that feels like.”
