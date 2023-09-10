Past marijuana use hurting police recruitment here

As the nationwide shortage of police officers worsens, one of the roadblocks to hiring more officers in Chandler is marijuana use.
“I was talking to some of our recruiters just the other day, and I said, ‘What’s the biggest thing that’s disqualifying people right now?’ and he said, ‘recreational or medical marijuana use,’” said Michael Collins, president of the Chandler Law Enforcement Association, which acts as a union that represents officers.
“So we’re not even allowing people to be officers based on that,” he said during the Conversations on Criminal Justice summit held Aug. 25 at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
Arizona voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana use in 2020. However, it remains a federal crime.
“All sworn police officers fall under the rules of the Arizona Police Officers Standards and Training Board (AZ POST), which is the sole entity for police officer certification,” Chandler Sgt. Emma Huenneke wrote in a statement. “The Chandler Police Department follows the guidelines and rules set forth by AZ POST.”
The Police Executive Research Forum reported in April that departments across the country hired more officers in 2022 than the prior year, but said it has not been not enough to keep up with those leaving the profession.
Its study found departments are losing officers to retirement and transfers faster to other agencies than they can replace them.
The study found that total sworn staffing has dropped by nearly 5% over the past three years. The number of sworn officers reached a high of over 708,000 in 2008. However, it began to drop because of the Great Recession.
It bottomed out in 2013 with about 627,000 sworn officers.
Staffing was climbing back toward the previous high until 2019. The pandemic in 2020 led to more decline.
Huenneke said the department does not keep statistics on how many applicants to become Chandler police officers were disqualified because of marijuana use.
Chandler currently has 327 sworn officers and is budgeted for 338 sworn officers. The city has an over-hire program, where it hires prospects while they get the training needed to be certified.
There are 25 people in that program to not only fill current vacancies, but future ones as well.
According to the city’s budget for this fiscal year, the number of days it takes to hire a sworn officer is rising. It was 77 days during the 2020-21 fiscal year, 93 in 2021-22 and 100 last year.
Chandler is offering incentives to try and fill sworn positions. New recruits can earn a $3,500 hiring bonus paid over two installments (half in first paycheck, the other half once they successfully complete probation).
Experienced officers from other departments switching to Chandler can earn a $5,000 bonus and up to $20,000 in relocation expenses. The starting salary for a Chandler police recruit is $30.50 an hour.
Some states are looking the other way when it comes to testing employees and recruits for marijuana.
Paul Armentano, deputy director of NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), said Michigan, Nevada and Washington have eliminated pre-hire cannabis testing.
He added that six states and the District of Columbia have eliminated testing for employees (California, Connecticut, Montana, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island).
However, he said law enforcement is usually given an exemption from those laws. The exception is New Jersey.
Earlier this year New Jersey banned testing officers for marijuana use unless they are suspected of using or being under the influence while on duty. That would be the same policy for other drugs as well.
“It’s reasonable for employers to expect sobriety on the job,” Armentano said. “But requiring would-be hires and employees to undergo urine screens for past cannabis exposure are invasive and ineffective.
“They neither identify workers who may be under the influence, nor contribute to a safe work environment.”
A Canadian Journal of Public Health study published in early August found employees who consume cannabis during off hours pose no greater risk of occupational injury than those who do not.
The study looked at workplace injuries of more than 2,700 Canadians.
Collins, the leader of CLEA, made his comment about marijuana in response to a question about possibly using drugs (psilocybin or ketamine) that treat post-traumatic syndrome in sworn officers.
“I represent 275 of our officers now,” Collins said. “I see and hear their struggles on a daily basis. So I’m all for anything that would help them get through some of the struggles that they’re all having.
“But I just don’t see a pathway for active duty, out-on-the-street officers to have access to that kind of stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.