New school year foreshadows new realities

Chandler Unified School District students will be returning to classrooms Wednesday, July 19, but there won’t be as many pupils filling the seats as last year.
That prospect will likely help make future spending decisions more challenging, as the Governing Board learned July 12 when it approved the 2023-24 budget.
Fewer students mean fewer state dollars.
But besides a projected enrollment decline, spending decisions also will be challenged by the pending end of the cash the federal government handed out to get the nation through the pandemic.
The budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 reflects that reality with a drop in total aggregate spending.
“Our overall total aggregate expenditure limit … has actually dropped by approximately $9 million,” said Lana Berry, the district’s chief financial officer.
“The majority of that we’re going to talk about is related to the federal dollars, … that’s going to be where the major reduction of our overall budget capacity is. Our M&O (maintenance and operations) has gone up and so has our capital, but federal programs have gone down.”
This year’s total aggregate school district budget is $455,022,884. Last year’s was $465,951,058.
The good news for district workers is salaries are going up.
The average salary of all teachers is $67,657 for the new school year. It was $64,895 in the year just concluded. That’s an increase of $2,762, or 4%.
The board approved the budget at its July 12 meeting. It will undergo some revisions throughout the school year as actual numbers are determined.
CUSD bases its aggregate budget on three separate funds.
The largest is maintenance and operations, which is $373,9 million. The second biggest is its unrestrictive capital fund at $43.1 million and the final component comprises federal dollars, which total $37.9 million.
Because of the higher salaries, M&O is up about $6.2 million while the unrestrictive capital has increased about $1.1 million. However, the federal project money decreased by $18.3 million.
Berry said the district is projecting at least 200 fewer students for this coming school year, which means about $1 million less from the state.
“Overall, 200 to 400 students is what we’re thinking,” Berry said. “We’re thinking through that process that there is $982,000 there.”
Much of the increase in salaries are coming in the form of stipends, Berry said. The CUSD Governing Board gave classified staff $2,000 each, and certified administrative staff $1,000.
For the second-largest district in Arizona that cost a total of just over $7 million, Berry said.
Berry said the largest increases in the capital budget are for technology upgrades. The district has been purchasing laptops and tablets to ensure students can be productive at home.
They’ve also been upgrading their own technology as needed.
“Our technology budget is $30 million,” Berry said. “There’s infrastructure related to network drops, WiFi and hubs. If you think you have to replace laptops about … one in every four years, there’s going to be in the 50,000 between staff and students needing replacing every four years. We also have security cameras that are a part of that.
“We are a school district to 45,000 students and 5,000 staff members. We’re bigger than most Midwestern towns, and so, unfortunately, we haven’t … been able to invest a lot in technology.
“This just helps us get up to par related to having one device for every student and employee, [and] being able to have a interactive boards in the front of the classroom.”
The state allocates money to districts and schools based on its ADM (average daily membership). That is calculated by getting the total number of students attending on the 100th day of the school year, since the student population changes often during the course of a school year.
According to the Arizona Auditor General report, Chandler Unified had an ADM of 41,945 for the recent school year. Its high was 44,501 in the 2019-2020 school year before the pandemic began.
CUSD’s enrollment has been in decline since and it could fall behind Tucson Unified to become the third largest district in Arizona this year. Mesa Public Schools is the largest.
The district has started an aggressive marketing campaign to try and convince families within its boundaries, and the ones who live near it, to send their children to CUSD schools in an effort to minimize the drop in attendance.
So far, the district has not been forced to lay off any staff because of the drop in attendance and state funds.
Berry said the district prefers to handle the need for fewer teachers by not to replacing some retiring employees when a new school year begins. There are 15 fewer teachers across the district this school year than there were a year ago.
In addition to state funds, the district gets some of its money from property taxes.
Most homeowners will be paying more in property tax because the assessed value of their homes will be increasing 5%, the maximum Arizona law allows. The district is lowering its portion of the primary property tax from 3.5274 to 3.4093.
The secondary property tax rate is increasing slightly, from 2.3938 to 2.3945. Those are due to the override and sale of bonds approved by voters.
That’s the rate for every $100 of assessed value to the property. In addition to schools, which get the most of each tax dollar, the county and city also get a slice.
