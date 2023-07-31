Mixed-use project will surround stubborn eatery

Jack in the Box is not giving up its prime location across the street from Chandler High School so a developer has decided to build around the eatery.
The city Planning & Zoning Commission is recommending council approval of the One Chandler mixed-use project for the heart of the city.
The project includes a seven-story building, 291 apartments, 17,000 square feet of retail on the first level and 13,000 square feet of office space on 2.8 acres surrounding Jack in the Box at the southeast corner of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
The fast food restaurant will remain.
City Council approved the land sale last year specifically for this development. It will be asked to give final approval to the project plans at a future meeting.
“The request before you is a unique one. And it’s exciting,” city planner Lauren Schumann, told the commission. “It’s a mixed-use development and it’s going to be wrapped around a parking garage.”
She said the entrance for parking will be on the east side of the property, on Washington Street.
Developer Jackson Dearborn Partners said in its proposal:
“The intent of One Chandler is to provide a space for residents to live, work, dine, and shop in a walkable, pedestrian-oriented environment.
“Featuring true four-sided architecture, each building façade and frontage is tailored to match the context of, and intensity of, the adjacent right-of-way.”
The lot around the Jack in the Box is currently vacant, but that has not always been the case.
Schumann showed a photo of it from 1986 that showed a gas station and restaurant along Chandler Boulevard and a tire shop and residences elsewhere.
Vice Mayor Matt Orlando said before Council agreed to sell the property, the city had been looking for the right partner to develop it for a long time. He said Council held out for retail to be part of any proposal.
Schumann said the developers want wide sidewalks around the center to allow some space for a restaurant to offer outdoor dining if it desired.
They also pushed back the higher parts of the building along Washington because they want to create a little more space from the two-story condos across the street.
Only one nearby resident opposed the project. Chris Sterbenz wrote she thought it was too large and that it made no sense to build such a development around a fast food restaurant.
“I am fairly certain that in this proposed state, the 7-story structure would far surpass the height of any other properties in the vicinity, including office buildings, hotels, and high-density residential units,” Sterbenz wrote.
Planning & Zoning Chairman Rich Heumann had another concern.
“We have a lot of pretty pictures, and overall I think this is a pretty good design,” Heumann said. “Over the years, we’ve had people coming up with pretty pictures, and then come back six months later and say ‘we can’t do this.’”
Schumann told him that the developers would have to wait at least a year before they could ask for any changes to be made to their plan if it is ultimately approved by Council.
“And it has to be similar, if not better, that what was originally approved,” she said.
“This is the last major corner for the city, so I think it’s super important for the applicant to understand that, if they try to dumb it down, so to speak,” Heumann said.
