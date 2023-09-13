Mesa president of NAACP urges more talk of race

A Mesa resident who is president of the East Valley chapter of the NAACP says the community must continue to have uncomfortable conversations about racism.
The remarks by Kiana Sears, a second-term Mesa Public Schools Governing Board member, were prompted by the Supreme Court’s ruling this summer forbids college and universities from including race as an admissions factor.
The NAACP is a national organization founded in 1909 that advocates for equity, rights and social inclusion for Black Americans.
“There is a local angst about (the Supreme Court ruling), especially in the climate where you have seen,” Sears said in an interview with the Mesa Tribune, citing an “uncomfortability around any discussion with race.”
She fears the high court ruling will impact other programs.
“Those who are involved in programs for under-represented youth or groups are concerned whether the programs are going away or what will happen,” she said.
“There’s no difference in capacity of people to learn and to grow and to actually learn. … but you have unnatural and man-made barriers and institutional barriers that make it harder for some people,” she added, stating:
It’s important “to make sure if we have a population that is not doing as well, for whatever reason, we remove those barriers.”
The East Valley NAACP advocates for state and local legislation. It supported Gov. Katie Hobbs’ executive order in March barring discrimination for race-based hair styles by state employees and contractors.
Sears said the East Valley chapter has been focused recently on working with local leaders to improve literacy rates for children of all backgrounds and promote fair housing practices in today’s tight housing market.
It also serves as a watchdog for incidents of racism, issuing press releases like one in May condemning the discovery of a “lynching effigy,” a black baby doll hanging from a noose in a bathroom at Queen Creek High School.
Sears pointed out that the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action on college admissions criteria will not impact students aiming to attend Arizona’s three public universities.
The Arizona Board of Regents, which governs them, has issued a statement reiterating that admissions to the state universities “are based solely on academic performance” and that it does not expect any impact from the ruling.
“The board is proud that each of Arizona’s public universities are Hispanic Serving Institutions and student enrollment continues to grow in diversity,” it added.
“Hispanic Serving Institution” is a federal designation for colleges and universities with a population of 25% or more Hispanic students that qualifies the schools for certain grants.
In the most recent data, a little under 6% of students identified as Black or African American at Arizona State University, where Sears is assistant director of faith-based and community outreach.
The University of Arizona reported 4% of its undergraduates are African American and Northern Arizona University reported 3%.
Sears noted that Tempe, where ASU’s main campus is located, was once a “sundown town,” where people of color could work during the day but were expected to leave in the evening.
While state schools won’t be affected, Sears said that elite school admissions are important because they can be gateways to money and power in the United States.
Sears said the ruling might send the message that all students are on an equal footing when it comes to getting into elite schools.
She doesn’t believe that is true, citing the fact that descendants of alumni can still be given preference in admissions.
For Sears, the affirmative action issue ties into what she calls a growing hesitancy to talk about race and racism in general.
She believes this hesitancy has been created in part by reactions against Critical Race Theory, an academic concept that views social and legal systems through the lens of race and proposes the existence of systemic racism.
She’s concerned national debates on the topic are turning “good words” like “inclusivity” into “dirty words.”
State Superintendent Tom Horne has made it a priority of the Arizona Department of Education this year to remove lessons influenced by CRT from public schools.
Critics of Horne’s actions claim CRT is an advanced academic topic not taught in K-12 schools and no East Valley school districts have ever been found to teach anything like it in any grade.
Horne created a hotline for people to report “inappropriate” lessons, including those “that focus on race or ethnicity, rather than individuals and merit.”
“Race is irrelevant to anything,” he said.
Sears said the hotline contributes to a climate of “fear and intimidation,” and she expressed concern that the debates surrounding CRT could have the unintended effect of making people fearful of addressing race at all.
“You can’t ignore something and expect it to go away,” she said. “That’s like someone being ill and just saying, ‘if I don’t acknowledge it, I’ll be cured.’
“At the point that it’s not something that everybody’s uncomfortable talking about, that’s the point where then it doesn’t matter,” she added.
“You hear these statements that ‘I don’t see color,’” she continued.
“If you don’t see color, it shouldn’t be uncomfortable when I say, ‘As a black woman,’” Sears said. “In a country that loves individuality, why is it a problem when I actually show up fully present and I talk about my individuality and my experience in America?”
For Sears, having hard conversations about race isn’t about dividing the community into separate groups but rather a necessary ingredient to creating unity.
“It’s about the greater good for everyone,” she said. “We know we’re as strong as our weakest link. No matter who, what, when, why, let’s remove all of those barriers.”
