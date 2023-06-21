Lots of ways exist to get around in Chandler

With current gas prices, you may be considering an alternative transportation option for your commute to work, school or for day-to-day errands.
Chandler offers several options to fit a variety of needs.
One obvious benefit includes saving money, but many options also reduce stress — a simpler commute can help you relax, read, do homework or even catch up on the latest show you’re bingeing.
Jason Crampton, Chandler’s transportation planning manager, describes some of the planning processes to create more options for alternative transportation in Chandler.
“The City Council approved a Transportation Master Plan in 2019 to provide a roadmap, if you will, of various options for people to move around the city,” he said. “The Master Plan provides a series of recommended projects and programs that, when implemented, will help to achieve Chandler’s vision of providing multiple transportation options.”
Some of the multi-modal options for travelers include:
Bus Routes. Twelve different bus routes are available in Chandler. The Chandler Park and Ride facility, located at Germann Road and Hamilton Street, accommodates two bus routes and one is an express route with direct service to Phoenix.
The Park and Ride provides covered parking spaces and even electric car charging stations making it easy to park your vehicle and then catch a bus, carpool, vanpool or a Chandler Flex.
Chandler Flex. This on-demand shared transportation service was launched in 2022. A minivan picks you up and takes you where you want to go in the service area in southwest Chandler.
It is a shared service, so other passengers may be picked up and dropped off along the way.
Chandler Flex is providing free rides this summer to and from city facilities within the service area. Catch a shared ride in southwest Chandler to join the fun happening all summer long, through Tuesday, July 18, at these locations:
• Center for the Arts
• Community Center
• Senior Center
• Downtown Public Library
• Tumbleweed Recreation Center
and Park
• Hamilton Aquatic Center
• Hamilton Public Library
• Snedigar Sportsplex and Skate Park
• Folley Pool
• Tennis Center
Book a ride using the Chandler Flex app or call 602-932-0291. Visit chandleraz.gov/flex for more information.
First-Mile, Last-Mile. This service provides discounted rides through Lyft to and from designated bus stops south of Pecos Road to destinations south of Pecos Road in Chandler.
The program expands public transit access to an area of the city with limited availability, providing more convenience to bus riders. Visit chandleraz.gov/lyft for more information.
Bicycle. Bikes are also popular options to take you where you need to go. Chandler has 360 miles of bike lanes within its borders and its first protected bike lane will be constructed in 2024 on Frye Road.
The Chandler Park and Ride has secure bike lids available if you choose to ride your bicycle to and from the facility.
Getting around Chandler on your bike is easier than ever with regional and local bikeway maps that can be found on the city website, chandleraz.gov.
Chandler residents were asked to participate in a protected bike lane survey in partnership with Maricopa Association of Governments in April.
The survey was designed to receive feedback about where protected bike lanes should be considered, and whether or not people would be more likely to use a bicycle for their commute, leisure or daily errands if the bikes lanes had a barrier placed between road traffic. Visit chandleraz.gov/ProtectedBikeLanes to learn more about protected bike lanes and to see the complete results of the survey.
Shared scooters. Two private companies currently offer electric scooter-sharing services, with rentals available in Downtown Chandler that can be used citywide. The companies are privately owned and operated and are not affiliated with the city.
If you have a concern about where a scooter is parked, you can contact the company directly, call the Transportation Policy Division at 480-782-3440 or use Chandler’s Public Stuff app to report any scooter issues.
Accessible options. Chandler transportation services are accessible (Bus, Flex and First-Mile, Last-Mile), but ADA-certified individuals have additional alternatives such as Paratransit and RideChoice.
To learn more about alternative ways to get around the city, visit chandleraz.gov/transportation, or call 480-782-3440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.