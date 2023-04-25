Intel uses a lot of water. And it’s not just the regular water that flows through Arizona’s canal that it needs.
“We wouldn’t be here without Chandler,” said Aaron Blawn, Intel’s operations site manager. “And we couldn’t continue to grow without the City of Chandler.”
The company is wrapping up about $20 billion in new construction, building two new fabs to manufacture semiconductor chips at its Ocotillo campus. Those operations will require even more water.
“The big punch line is when [the two new manufacturing fabs] are fully ramped up, we expect to be using less water than we had on the entire site before they came,” said Blawn, one of the speakers at the Chandler Chamber of Commerce’s Policy Impact Series on April 7.
To reach that point, the company and the city have had to work together. It started in 1995, when Intel designed and built a brine removal facility to get the clean water they needed.
“The majority of our water we use is for ultra-pure water,” Blawn said.
When water travels over great distances, as it does in Arizona, it picks up a lot of minerals. That’s why Arizona has some of the hardest water in the United States.
The city’s Ocotillo Brine Reduction Facility treats more than a million gallons of water a day. It separates the brine from drinking water, returning that water back to Intel for reuse.
And that means that the city doesn’t need to send additional water to Intel, saving it for residents.
“It’s been a fantastic partnership all along,” said John Knudson, the city’s public works and utilities director.
Blawn credited Chandler for working with the company from the first day it opened its manufacturing plants in Ocotillo in the mid-1990s for the success they’ve had today.
That continues with the expansion. Part of the expansion is Intel’s new Water Treatment and Recovery (WATR) facility, which allows the company to reuse all of its water.
That means the company doesn’t need the city to provide any additional water for the two new manufacturing fabs. And that’s how Intel has been able to lower the water it will use after those fabs become operational.
Blawn said the plant allows Intel to reuse 98% of its water. The 2% they lose is to evaporation. He said the company is even working on that.
“How do you restore the watershed where there’s evaporative losses? I think we’re now over … 19 projects now that have been funded throughout the watershed of Arizona,” he said.
“A fun one that got a lot of press is up in the Camp Verde area, where we worked with the farmers to take very high, water-intense crops and convert it over to barley. That has actually spawned a microbrew industry in that part of Arizona.”
There is no set date when the fabs will come online.
City officials said they expect the construction on the Ocotillo campus to wrap up around the end of this year.
