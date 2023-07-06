Horne threatens Chandler, others for dual language programs

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne put Chandler Unified School District and 25 other school districts across the state in his crosshairs, accusing them of violating state law by operating 50-50 dual language programs for some students.
Horne threatened to withhold their English Language Learner funding and noted parents or others can sue to remove school board members or administrators from their positions if a district does not stop teaching children 50% of the time in their native language before they achieve proficiency in English.
The 26 districts Horne put on notice teach a total 1,029 students who receive instruction a half day in their native language, usually Spanish, and the other half in English.
CUSD has 43 students in such a program, according to Horne, and the district spent about $158,000 for ELL education in 2022-23.
The total amount of funding represented by all 1,029 was not provided by the Department of Education.
Most of the districts targeted by Horne have fewer than 100 kids in so-called 50-50 programs. Only three Phoenix districts – Creighton, Osborn and Cartwright – have 106 to 117 students in such programs.
And of the 26 districts identified by Horne, all but four are located in Maricopa County.
Horne accused the districts of violating the voter-approved Proposition 203, which was passed in 2000 and made Arizona the only state in the Union with a law requiring all students to be taught in English only.
Horne noted that his warning applies only to students who have not yet attained proficiency in English” and that once they do, “we encourage dual language…programs that will cause them to be proficient in more than one language.”
Chandler Unified has dual language immersion programs at six schools. Spanish is taught at Bologna Elementary, Chandler Traditional Academy Liberty, CTA Freedom and Arizona College Prep Middle School. Mandarin is taught at Tarwater Elementary and Bogle Junior High schools.
Asked for the district’s reaction, Chandler Unified’s Executive Director of Communications and Marketing Stephanie Ingersoll released this statement:
“Currently, Chandler Unified is reviewing the state’s new direction and our practices. As with all matters, Chandler Unified will always follow state and federal laws.”
Chandler Rep. Jennifer Pawlik joined Stand for Children Arizona and a group of education advocates and representatives of the Arizona Dual Language Immersion Network at the Arizona Board of Education meeting last week to share their concerns, urging it to reinstate the 50-50 or dual language model as an approved structured English immersion program for English Learners.
“We hope that going forward Superintendent Horne will engage in transparent and inclusive discussions with all members of the State Board of Education about these issues. It is essential that decisions of this magnitude are made collectively and thoughtfully – not unilaterally by a corrupt politician like Tom Horne,” stated Rebecca Gau, executive director of Stand for Children Arizona.
In Chandler’s dual language programs, students receive instruction part of the day in English and part of the day in either Spanish or Mandarin.
Teachers are unlikely to be impacted by any changes because the curriculum itself is not in question. It’s only a concern for the dozens of students who have not yet achieved proficiency in English.
Horne’s unexpected threat to CUSD and the other 25 districts followed a May 31 question from state Sen. Sonny Borelli, R-Lake Havasu, asking if the 50-50 immersion model adopted by the state Board of Education violated the law.
In response, Legislative Council attorney Hannah Nies replied that if the 50-50 programming “allows students to be taught subject matter in a language other than English as part of structured English immersion, the model likely violates Proposition 203.”
The proposition allowed for “sheltered English immersion” learning “during a temporary transition period not normally intended to exceed one year.”
Horne called 50-50 dual language classes, “an obvious violation of this initiative.”
“A reduction in structured English immersion from four hours to two is okay, but the rest of the day must be spent in regular classrooms with the English-speaking students,” he said.
He noted that any parent “can sue any school board member or other elected office or administrator responsible for the violation and that person can be personally liable for damages and fees and cannot be indemnified by any third party. Any official found liable shall be immediately removed from office and cannot hold a position for five years.”
“When I started my first term as state Superintendent of Schools in 2003, the initiative was unenforced, and bilingual education was a method of teaching in Arizona schools,” Horne said. “As a result, a pathetic 4% of students became proficient in English in one year.
“At that rate, almost no one would ever become proficient, and they would fail in the economy.”
He said his structured English immersion propelled proficiency rates to 29% and that “at that rate within three or four years, almost everyone would become proficient in English.
“Professors who are ideologically motivated and are quoted as favoring bilingual education are simply oblivious to the real-world data,” Horne stated.
“When we taught these classes, a number of teachers arrived hostile, because of ideology. But by the end, our structured English immersion teachers were getting standing ovations and very high evaluations.”
He also cited an article that appeared in Education Next, a periodical sponsored by Harvard and Stanford universities, that said “Hispanic ESL students, when compared with their counterparts in bilingual education programs, obtained three-quarters of a year more education, were 50% more likely to earn bachelor’s degrees, earned significantly more in the labor market, and entered high-skill professions at almost twice the rate.”
Horne said regardless, “voter passed and voter protected initiatives are binding. Any district or school that continues placing English Language learners into dual language classes, without the requisite parental waivers, should “
“Knowing multiple languages is beneficial, and develops the brain in ways that help learn other subjects. But the first priority is to become proficient in English. The data shows that structured English immersion is the best way to achieve this, and the law requires it.”
Managing Editor Ken Sain contributed to this report.
