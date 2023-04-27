The teen-age brain is not fully developed, said Derek Lee a licensed professional clinical counselor and the CEO of The Hope Institute.
“I can tell you, there are kids every week who could become suicidal because they’re being blackmailed with their nude pictures,” Lee said at an April 18 Chandler Unified School District event.
“Does this kid have an underlying mental health disorder, or do they have a major depressive disorder? No, it’s a 14-year-old who is a victim of bad decision, just like every 14-year-old makes.”
Because their minds are not fully developed, such teens don’t see a way out. And too often, they turn to their peers who also don’t have fully-developed brains for help instead of adults who may be able to provide different options.
Lee said suicide becomes a form of escapism.
The Hope Institute is one of three providers CUSD has partnered with to address an increase in teen suicides.
The district held the event to introduce The Hope Institute to interested parties and explain how the partnership will work.
“I would say as a country, we’ve gotten pretty good at that, we’re good at screening,” Lee said. “What we don’t do is treat. Rarely do people actually get treated for suicide, and I say that as someone who has worked at every level.”
He said The Hope Institute is different. It treats young people who are considering suicide in six weeks or less using two of the four methods that have shown to be effective: Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS).
The Hope Institute describes DBT as a mindfulness-based therapy that gives clients skills in regulating their emotions, tolerating stress, maintaining healthy relationships and thinking from a perspective other than their own.
It describes CAMS as a therapeutic framework for suicide-specific assessment and treatment of a patient’s suicidal risk.
Here’s how the partnership with CUSD will work:
The district hopes to start referrals to the Hope Institute when the next school year begins and is converting an old house into a treatment center at Perry High School. There is no timeline set yet for when construction will be done.
Counselors across the district of 45,000 students would be able to refer a young person there, getting them an appointment in the next business day.
Brenda Vargas, CUSD’s director of counseling and social services, says they may even be able to get them a same-day appointment.
Lee said the act of making an appointment usually gives students a spark of hope, and they should be fine if they know they’ll be getting help the next day.
The Hope Institute will work with the student over the next few weeks until they determine suicide is no longer considered an option. Lee said that usually takes four or five weeks.
If the student needs additional mental health services, they could then be referred to another provider, such as Southwest Behavioral & Health Services or Lighthouse Psychiatry.
If the school counselor is concerned enough that a student needs immediate help and cannot wait until the following business day, then they can send him or her to the hospital. However, Lee argued that should be the last resort.
“What I can tell you is that roughly 90% of people who struggle with suicidal ideation don’t need to go to the hospital,” Lee said. “And what we actually know, is when someone goes to the hospital, sometimes it makes it worse.”
Lee said someone who is considering suicide needs support. They need to be around family, friends and be able to hug their pet. If they are in the hospital, they are being isolated away from their family, friends and pets.
The Hope Institute is just starting to expand around the nation after starting in Ohio. Lee said they are seeking federal grants for their program and was told they need to show it can be effective in different parts of the country, not just the Midwest.
In addition to partnering with CUSD, they are also starting operations in the fall in Georgia.
Vargas said the district hopes to eventually open two locations of The Hope Institute.
The site at Perry High School would serve the southern half of the district. Plans for a northern site have not been firmly established, but Dr. Craig Gilbert said officials hope to make it part of the rebuild of Galveston Elementary School.
Gilbert is CUSD’s associate superintendent of Pre-K through 12 educational services.
“One of the things we’ve talked about is utilizing the Care Center,” Gilbert said. The district offers the care center at Galveston to provide medical and dental services to families. The district is currently in the design phase of rebuilding Galveston and is considering different options to incorporate the Care Center into the design.
Lee said the goal is simple.
“We know that 31% of people who have a suicidal struggle, don’t have an underlying mental health disorder,” he said. “There’s nothing like making sure kids have a tomorrow.”
Just days before the Hope Institute event, another grim reminder of the need for its programs came when a Hamilton High sophomore took her life at a city garage.
Information: thehopeinstitute.net
