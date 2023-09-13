Hamilton senior was a finalist in space contest

Hamilton High School senior Manasi Vegesna was surfing online last March when she came across a cool contest that piqued her interest.
The winner would get to conduct their own experiment on board the International Space Station.
The annual national contest invites high school students to propose DNA science experiments to be run on the ISS. The winning experiment is carried out in space.
Manasi looked at the deadline to enter and realized she had about a week to come up with an idea, then submit a proposal.
“It was due Monday of that next week,” Manasi recalled. “I saw it on Sunday or Monday before.”
She didn’t need a lot of time to put together her Genes in Space proposal.
There were over 820 submissions from more than 1,100 students. Manasi learned in May she was a semifinalist. That required her submitting a video about her proposal for further judging.
Next, her submission was chosen as one of five finalists. That earned her an invitation to the ISS Research and Development Conference in Seattle, where she was able to propose her experiment in person.
However, her experiment was not chosen for the ISS as Isabel Jiang of Hillsborough, California, won.
Still, being a finalist after learning about the contest only a week before the deadline is not bad.
“It was surreal,” Manasi said of attending the ISS Research and Development Conference. “I was a little bit shy and reserved, and I wasn’t really sure how I fit into everything.
“There were scientists and engineers and all these people that were doing amazing things.”
The Chandler resident said she got the idea for her experiment from her own life.
“For some reasons, I had really low immunity,” Manasi said. “Whatever doctor I went to, nobody had a really good solution for it. It was just antibiotics after antibiotics. I wanted to come up with a solution for that.”
She said she sought out natural remedies, such as turmeric. That worked.
“Instead of antibiotics, it was empowering the immune system within,” Manasi said.
She’s in the process of self-publishing a children’s book on the immune system and how it works. It’s called “Maya’s Tiny Warriors” and she expects to publish it next month.
The experiment she had hoped to run on the International Space Station involved one of those tiny warriors, the T-cell, which attacks any outside infection trying to enter the body.
“The T-cell of the immune system is able to fight against external pathogens, but in order to do so, it has to be able to differentiate between what’s in ourselves and what’s an external pathogen,” Manasi said. “My experiment was trying to find how that would be impacted in space.”
Manasi credited two mentors for helping her become a finalist in the contest.
She was interested in immunotherapy research and sent an inquiry to a Mayo Clinic doctor, Jessica Lancaster during her junior year. The expert on T-cell immunology responded and has been advising her since.
As part of the Genes in Space program, Manasi was assigned a mentor to help fine-tune her proposal. Harvard professor Kayleigh Ingersoll Omdahl helped guide Manasi.
Manasi said she would like to attend college out of state, but is just starting that process and hasn’t settled on which school to attend yet.
She wants a college where she can explore all of her interests.
“Anything that has a more open curriculum, because I really want to do interdisciplinary studies with science,” she said.
“Literature is a big thing for me, because I want to be able to express the pure wonder that’s there in science, and I believe words have the ability to do that.”
