‘Food hall’ for eateries eyed for downtown

The City of Chandler is selling a valuable downtown location that it hopes will end up being one of the first “food halls” in Arizona, if not the first.
The developer said a food hall is not a food court, but will have some similarities.
Once built, the two-story structure would house between six and 12 different restaurants. The building would be open-air on two sides.
The property the city is selling is .36 acres at the southwest corner of Chicago and Oregon streets for $200,000 to JEMBJACD, LLC, the proposed developer.
The sides that are open would face Chicago and Oregon while the two closed sides would face residential areas to the south and west.
So what is a food hall and how is it different from a food court?
“It’s not what you’d see in a typical mall,” said Kim Moyers, the city’s cultural development director. “It is going to be six to 12 different restaurants, but they’ll be very unique and local” and “would be more appropriate for the downtown.”
One person involved in the project is Jackson Armstrong, one of the owners of the Ginger Monkey Gastropub.
“Trying to describe, until you’ve been to one of these, is hard to describe,” said Jeremy McClymonds, who appeared before Council representing the developer. “We are not a mall food court serving common food.
“We provide a diverse restaurants serving common food uncommonly well. We are not a sports bar, but we are a gathering spot. We’ll have wall-to-wall television, broadcasting every sport, every day.
“We’re not a club, but we will offer live music and entertainment multiple days per week. We’re not a conference center, but we have a stellar venue with event space to host your next business meeting, birthday, wedding, Bar Mitzvah, community activity, etc. That’s kind of how I tried to describe what we’re trying to emulate.”
Moyers said the open-air sides of the building will have doors that can close when the weather gets too hot.
The developer would not have to add parking spaces, instead utilizing the city-owned parking garage across Chicago Street.
Vice Mayor Matt Orlando expressed one concern about the project, worrying the city was selling the land based off an assessment that was a couple of years old.
Developers first started working on the food hall concept just before the pandemic started and put it on hold once it spread.
Orlando asked staff for a new assessment to make sure the city was getting a fair price for its land.
The city is including a buy-back provision in the contract. If the developers don’t go through with the project, the city would have the right to purchase it back at the same price.
Armstrong said a space like this is a terrific opportunity for anyone considering starting a restaurant because they get access to the downtown market without having to pay the costs of going it alone in their own building.
“It creates a little bit of an opportunity for someone who doesn’t have the capital to come into an expensive brick-and-mortar restaurant,” Armstrong said.
“It gives them kind of an entryway with lower capital requirements. Hopefully, some new blood will come in and we’ll help them grow.”
Food halls have been growing across the country and McClymonds said they have visited quite a few in search of inspiration for how they want to build Chandler Food Hall.
He mentioned Windmill Food Hall in Carlsbad, California, as the first place they looked and used to model their plans.
“In time, what makes this project more exciting, is we’ve had more inspiration,” McClymonds said.
They also looked at Assembly Food Hall in Nashville. However, the primary inspiration will come from a Colorado food hall.
“We love, love Avanti Food & Beverage in Denver and Boulder,” he said. “A lot of what we’re going to emulate ... you see in these exact photos.”
The developer is just starting the process of actually getting it built.
It will need to go through staff review by the city’s development office, then be review by planning and zoning before returning to Council for a final vote.
McClymonds said the goal is to break ground in the first quarter of 2024 and have a grand opening by the end of next year.
