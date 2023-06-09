Ex-CEO’s book recounts Microchip’s turnaround

Former Microchip Technology CEO Steve Sanghi was nearing the completion of his second book and still hadn’t settled on a name.
He was working on the final chapter, which includes a number of graphics that show his company’s progress through the years.
He noticed a trend.
“Every one of those graphs went up and to the right,” Sanghi said.
And that is the history of the Chandler tech giant during Sanghi’s tenure.
During over three decades leading Microchip, Sanghi moved the company from near bankruptcy to becoming a juggernaut.
Sanghi’s first book, “Driving Excellence,” focuses on how he took over a struggling Microchip in 1991 and turned it around, making it profitable and taking it public.
The company, which started in 1987 after it was spun off from General Instrument, was losing $10 million a quarter when Sanghi started there.
The new book, “Up and to the Right,” looks at his entire stay at Microchip, where he still has a position as executive chair of the executive board after retiring as CEO in 2021.
Microchip’s story mirrors Sanghi’s own life, which has been a climb to the top from humble beginnings. He grew up in northern India.
When he came to the U.S. for college, he had $150 in his pocket and no way to pay for tuition. Life has changed after building Microchip into a company with annual net sales of about $6.8 billion and employs around 22,000 people.
Sanghi said he was able to overcome those hardships and life starting improving after he graduated from college with a 4.0 grade point average once he got a job at Intel.
He stayed with the microchip company for about 10 years, moving up the company ladder.
The key moment in his life came when Intel had an opening for a general manager of a plant in Folsom, Calif. that was a $200 million business.
Legendary CEO Andy Grove was interviewing both internal and external candidates, and the 31-year-old Sanghi was one.
After Grove had conducted the interview, he asked Sanghi if he had any questions. He pulled out a strategic planning document, done in Intel formats, and presented it to Grove.
“I’d like to show you what I would achieve in the next two years if I were to get the job,” Sanghi told Grove. “Andy said he had never seen that before.”
After looking over the plan, Grove had another question for Sanghi.
“How old are you?”
Worried that the CEO would think he is too young for such an important position, Sanghi refused to answer the question.
“I said, ‘Andy, what does age have to do with it?’ He said, ‘Steve, I can make one simple phone call to human resources and find out your age.’ I said, ‘Yeah, of course you can, but I don’t think you will.’”
Sanghi left the interview with mixed emotions. He said he felt over all, he did well. However, he wasn’t sure if that exchange at the end would work in his favor — showing confidence — or doom his chances, refusing to answer a direct question from the CEO.
Two days later he was offered the job.
One of the key moments in the rise of Microchip came after Sept. 11, 2001. It was another crisis moment that had a huge impact on the semiconductor industry.
In addition to the terrorist attacks, it was also after the dot-com crash of tech stocks. It was a terrible time to be in the semiconductor business.
Sanghi, however, expected the industry to bounce back soon and wanted to be ready. Despite having about $280 million in cash on hand, they bought a Fujitsu Fab in Oregon for $183.5 million.
In retrospect, it was a great deal. Sanghi estimates Fujitsu spent about $3 billion to build it, and even with depreciation it was worth at least $2 billion at the time.
But Fujitsu was getting out of the flash product business and looking to recoup whatever they could at the time. And since it was a recession, not many companies were looking to expand.
Investors and analysts reacted negatively to the purchase.
And that’s the history of Microchip, usually making the correct decisions that kept the company’s bottom lime going up and to the right.
“[This book] is celebrating their success we achieved together,” Sanghi said of the Microchip employees who helped the company turn around.
