CUSD pleased with audit of 2021-22 finances

Lana Berry, the chief financial officer for Chandler Unified School District, said the audit of last school year’s finances was the most encouraging she has seen in her time with the district.
The independent audit found only seven areas of concern out of the 400 areas that were examined.
And the district was aware of one of those areas but doesn’t care about it.
“This is our best kind of audit, in a sense of the number of findings, we only had seven,” Berry said at the April 26 governing board meeting. “But there’s a lot of work that goes into that.”
The audit was performed by Heinfeld Meech and company representative Jennifer Shields was at the meeting to discuss the findings.
Here are the seven areas of concern:
• Student attendance tracking: This is the one the district willingly doesn’t follow. The state wants to give credit only for students who attend an entire class period while the district credits them as “present” if they stay at least half the class period.
“Parents want to know if their students have been in attendance, usually for that period, and not get a phone call every time that they’ve missed a couple of minutes of that class,” Berry said. “And so we figure if they’ve been there for at least half of the class, they came back from a doctor’s appointment, or a dentist appointment, or had to step out for an appointment of some form, they get credit and that’s how we code it.”
• Board management procedures: The audit found a case where the cash receipts of a fundraiser were not approved by the governing board. That has been fixed for this fiscal year.
• Accounting records: There was a wrong code on a battery for a cleaning tool. The district said it has reconfigured its workflow process so that won’t happen again.
• The district was charged $140 in late fees for credit cards. The district has switched from credit cards to procurement cards, which have a very low limit, usually $250.
Berry said the district made the payment on time, but the bank had switched addresses. The check was returned and had to be sent to the new address. She said the bank agreed to waive late fees on two of the three bills.
• The audit found that students enrolled in Arizona Online Instruction Programs in grades 7 and 8 were only required to be in session for 1,000 hours. They are required to be in session for 1,068 hours. The district says it will revise its policies to the state standard.
• Student attendance reporting, part 2: The audit found that of the seven Arizona Online Instruction students reviewed, the district did not retain an intended full-time equivalency enrollment statement. Again, this is referencing the students who were 68 hours short. The district says this has been fixed.
• Student attendance reporting, part 3: In one case a student’s enrollment date did not match. Berry said in this case, a parent enrolled her child, but the child did not begin attending classes until five days later. This was a bookkeeping error.
Berry conceded the most serious concern was that online students received 68 fewer hours than the state mandates.
“The requirement for full funding is 890 hours, but the statute … says 1,068,” Berry said. “So again, it did not impact our funding source, but ultimately it didn’t meet the statutory requirement. “We’re still working through that piece.”
“There were a few minor instances of non-compliance,” Shields told the board. “Most of them are in the area of student attendance. And then there’s just a smattering of other things.
“Maybe one of the transactions was miscoded or something like that. But nothing of significance that would have risen to a level of a material weakness or a significant deficiency.”
