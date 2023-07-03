CUSD board member finds 1 a lonely number

Kurt Rohrs was part of a wave of parental rights school board candidates who had success in the last election.
He’s finding that being a pioneer can be lonely at times.
Rohrs’ proposal for Chandler Unified School District to come up with a policy for handling its financial reserves died at the Governing Board’s June 28 meeting because none of the other members would give it a second.
Without a second, there was no discussion and no vote.
It is not the first time a Rohrs’ proposal has failed to get a second. It appears that on at least some issues, Rohrs is in a minority of one with the four other board members united against him.
Rohrs was one of 38 candidates the parental rights group Purple for Parents endorsed in the 2022 election across Arizona. Of those hopefuls, 20 won seats.
“Reserve funds help the district through contingencies such as the financial crisis of 2009-2010 and through periodic delays in the delivery of annual state funding for use by the district,” Rohrs wrote in prepared remarks he hoped to give during debate on the issue.
Since there was no discussion, he was unable to give them.
“This important issue also points out the need for a formal financial policy on operating reserves that establishes target balances for our contingency reserve funding, reporting current balances, how these funds are held, and how they are managed,” he said.
One question Rohrs said he’s been trying to get an answer to is how much extra money the district has.
Lana Berry, the district’s chief financial officer, said the answer is complicated and did not provide a number.
She said CUSD does not have a contingency fund, but 65 different funds and each comes with their own restrictions on how they can be used.
In some of them, the district cannot roll money over from one fiscal year to the next. In others, it can.
Berry told Rohrs last year that the district has less than 15% of its aggregate budget in unrestrictive reserves, which would be about $70 million.
However, that number does not include all the rollovers in the restricted funds.
Rohrs in his remarks said he’s been trying to track down that number. He has settled on $153.6 million.
“Another much simpler way to calculate operating reserves is to take the year end cash on hand – which would be unspent monies, less capital funding, debt service liabilities, and accrued expenses – to determine how much extra cash is available before the new fiscal year funding is received,” Rohrs wrote.
That’s how he came up with $153.6 million.
He also said there are no “restricted” funds.
“Funds are designated as either “non-spendable” or not in spendable form,” he wrote. “
He said the funds are “’Restricted,’ usually by Arizona statutory requirements; ‘assigned,’ where funds are intended, but not required to be spent for certain purposes, and ‘unassigned’ which are all other funds not otherwise designated.
“Operating funds held by the district are separated into distinct categories. There is ‘general fund’ and ‘other monies.’ There are no funds designated as ‘restricted’ in the general operating fund.”
During her presentation, Berry explained the process the district follows when a board member, or any member of the public, suggests a policy change.
First, staff must fully research it to make sure it does not conflict with any existing policies or procedures. Then, lawyers must examine it to ensure it complies with all state statutes.
Rohrs had expressed frustration with how long it took to get his proposal that he made in mid-May on the agenda.
For now, he is in the minority. He may not be alone for long. There is an election in 2024 where three board seats will be decided.
