Council OKs pay bumps for top Chandler staffers

The City of Chandler’s top staffers are getting salary increases.
City Council approved raises for the city manager, city attorney and city clerk June 29 and okayed two-year contracts with three magistrates.
City Manager Joshua Wright’s annual salary is increasing from $294,786 to $309,526. The $14,740 increase is just over a 5% pay bump.
Wright, City Attorney Kelly Schwab and City Clerk Dana DeLong all agreed to two-year contracts in 2022. Part of those contracts allows Council to increase their salaries based on performance reviews and market survey data.
Schwab’s salary is increasing from $232,356 to $248,621. DeLong’s raise is from $158,467 to $169,560. Both represent about 7% pay increases.
The city compares the salaries it pays employees to comparable positions in other Valley cities in its market survey data to remain competitive.
The performance reviews for all three were done in executive session so they could remain confidential.
Council awarded Presiding City Magistrate Alicia Skupin a two-year contract that pays her $226,077 for this fiscal year and $237,381 for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2024.
City Magistrates Michelle Lue Sang and Alexa Nolle will get paid $191,657 this fiscal year and $201,240 the year after.
Council sets property tax rate
Council set the property tax rate residents will have to pay for the new fiscal year, dropping the primary rate by a penny.
This is the eighth straight year Council has lowered its primary property tax rate.
Property owners, however, should expect their overall property tax bill to increase. State law limits the increase in valuations of homes to 5% a year, so nearly every home in Chandler will be valued at 5% higher this year.
The primary property tax rate comprises only a small sliver of the overall bill. Schools get most of it and Maricopa County also gets a share.
The city’s portion is about 11 cents per dollar. And that is split into a primary and secondary, with the secondary being higher as it was approved by voters for the city’s bond projects.
The city’s combined property tax rate is now $1.0926 per $100 of assessed value. The primary property tax rate is $0.2226 per $100 of assessed value. The secondary rate is $0.87 for each $100 of assessed value.
Development projects
Council gave tentative approvals to two developments in north Chandler.
The Wayne is a 100-unit apartment building planned for a quarter of a mile south of Warner Road on Dobson.
Honeysuckle Trail is located just north of Warner near Price Road and would build 48 single-family homes, a new city park, and repair a storm basin that has had some flooding issues.
There was no comment over either proposal during the June 26 study session and no comments by residents. Both items will return to Council in July for a final approval.
Historical decisions
Council approved a resolution entering the city into an agreement with the Arizona State Parks Board and State Historic Preservation Office.
The city will now be designated as a “Certified Local Government” in the State Historic Preservation Program.
The city has beefed up its historic program in the past two years. At the June 29 meeting, Council gave final approvals to making two locations historic landmarks, the McCullough-Price House next to Chandler Museum and the Goodyear Canal in South Chandler.
They join Southside Village as the three areas of Chandler to received special historical recognition by the city.
Downtown contribution
Council awarded $124,744.20 to the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership so that body can continue to promote the downtown area.
One wrinkle in this year’s agreement is the city and DCCP plan to do a legal evaluation of possibly include multifamily properties in the Enhanced Municipal Services District.
There are a few multifamily housing projects either being built or planned for the downtown area.
