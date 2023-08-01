Council approves heart screenings for Chandler police

The stress that police officers deal with as a daily part of their job takes a toll.
“Unfortunately, I have two friends that retired and shortly thereafter had a heart attack,” said Dave Ramer, a Chandler Police Department assistant chief.
Chandler City Council is doing something about that, agreeing to spend up to $250,000 for voluntary screenings for members of the force. The goal would be to look for early signs of heart disease.
“Studies, as you know, show that law enforcement officers have a shorter lifespan than the U.S. population,” Ramer said at the July 17 Council study session. “The leading contributor is heart disease.
“This is the result of continuous stress associated with prolonged career in law enforcement.”
Sigma Tactical Wellness will conduct the cardiometabolic health screenings for any sworn police officer who wants them.
According to the proposal, those screenings will “incorporate blood-based inflammatory biomarker detection, vascular imaging, and cardiopulmonary exercise testing to identify early onset and late-stage coronary disease.
“Officers will finish the screening program with a complete understanding of their current metabolic status and individual cardiovascular risk.”
The agreement is in place for one year.
“I wanted to … encourage every single one of our police men and women to take advantage of this,” Councilwoman Christine Ellis said.
Recalling how her son passed away last September from “a massive heart attack,” Ellis said, “Nobody knew that he was sick. … I implore them right now to take advantage of this screening, because we’re not just doing it for the heck of it.”
Ramer said the first phase of the screening rollout has already begun.
Sigma Technical offered 100 time slots and about half of those were filled almost immediately. He said a second phase will start in the fall. Overall, the money the council approved will cover up to 312 screenings.
“They’ll start the blood screening at the end of July, and then they’ll proceed into August with the imaging and the … cardiac testing,” Ramer said.
Chandler has 345 sworn police officers. A 2013 study published in the International Journal of Emergency Mental Health found the average life expectancy for a police officer is 57, 22 years less than civilians (69 years).
There are other factors lowering that life expectancy, of course. Some lose their lives during the performance of their duties. And officers have a higher rate of suicide as well.
Still, heart disease is a major contributor. The 2013 study found the average age of law enforcement officers who suffer a heart attack is 46. For civilians, that age is 65.
“We’re encouraging it,” Ramer said. “We know younger officers come into the … they’re not thinking about this down the road, so we do a lot of education and training.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.