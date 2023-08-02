City to charge $250 short-term rental fee

Chandler officials on July 20 finalized how they will handle short-term rentals going forward, deciding to charge $250 a year to either get, or renew, a license.
The owner’s cost is part of a package of changes to the city’s fee schedule. The other changes involved how the city Public Works and Utilities Department will handle easements.
Councilman Mark Stewart cast the sole no vote against the new fee schedule, saying he doesn’t oppose short-term rentals, but was against charging owners for a license.
He called it a tax and said the city should not be raising taxes when it has more than $50 million in reserves.
Dawn Lang, the city’s deputy city manager and chief financial officer, said the city will actually be losing money with every short-term rental license it hands out.
“The statute actually limits the max that cities can charge, and that is $250,” Lang said. “The rest of the cost is absorbed just in general taxes.”
Matt Dunbar, the city’s assistant director of budget and policy, said the state allows cities to charge fees to recoup what it spends to help a specific group of people and does not benefit the city overall.
The authority to charge those fees must also exist in the City Charter.
Lang said to register short-term rentals, the city had to buy a software package that monitors all the rental listings and checks to make sure they are licensed.
If they are not, then staff must do outreach to educate the owners on the new fee and help them get registered.
There is also costs associated with annual maintenance, plus there will be costs for public safety when it comes to enforcement involving the rentals.
Anyone who is renting a Chandler home on Airbnb or VRBO will need to get a license by Aug. 1 to comply with the new ordinance that Council passed earlier this year.
The new ordinance also limits short-term rentals to residential uses; requires the listing with the city a contact in case of emergencies; and requires owners to notify surrounding neighbors in writing that the property will be used as a short-term rental.
The city can suspend a short-term rental’s license if there are repeated violations at a property.
The other change to the fee structure for residential right of way vacation applications from $400 to $1,000. That would match the current fee for non-residential properties.
The fee for an extinguishment of easement application would climb from $200 to $500.
These fees involve property owners seeking to vacate or extinguish an existing city easement that is no longer needed for public use.
The city estimates these changes to the fee schedule will bring in an additional $121,500 for the General Fund, with most of that coming from the short-term rental registration fee.
Chandler officials say they expect to make only $25,000 this year, but that number should grow to $112,500 once all the properties are licensed and start applying for renewals.
