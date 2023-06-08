City OKs $574K study of Highline Canal trails

Neighbors say the Kyrene Branch and Highline Canal shared-use paths are popular trails.
Joggers like to run on the gravel, cyclists like to zoom on the concrete (where there is some), and others just like to take a leisurely stroll or walk their dogs.
Resident Karen Dada said many children use the path to get to and from school. Valley Christian is located next to the path.
The high school cross country team likes to run along the canal when they train. And, occasionally, cars like to use the path as a shortcut.
They say it makes for a dangerous situation.
“My husband and I live along the Kyrene canal path in Tuscany (neighborhood),” Linda Kalaf said. “We have lived there for five years and have seen an increase in unauthorized vehicular activity along the canal. We realize that the signs are posted stating motor vehicle use by SRP permit only. However, many people do not obey the signs.”
Chandler City Council on May 25 approved spending over $500,000 for a design study to improve the pathway along the canal.
Before that, the city held a public meeting that 30 neighbors attended to discuss the project and what they want from a redesigned path.
The main takeaway is they want a traffic light where the path crosses Ray Road to protect pedestrians and cyclists. But there were other issues.
“I walk on the Kyrene Branch one to two times per day,” Frank Gates said. “I no longer can use the paved section between Kyrene and Warner, because cyclists speed down, often without lights, and I have been scared off the path too often. Please don’t ruin the gravel section too.”
Many Tuscany residents wanted to know what could be done to protect their neighborhood, which is a gated community.
“While it is understood that the canal path is not privately owned – it is U.S. government owned – it is within a private gated community and we would respectfully like consideration of alternative design to avoid pavement in Tuscany,” said Beth Schuster.
Members of Council said one of the concerns they heard about the most was a need to keep both types of surfaces. Cyclists want the concrete, and joggers and walkers want the gravel.
City Senior Transportation Planner Jason Crampton said the plan is to have both in the new design.
“The pathways would be 10 feet of concrete, and then next to that, there would be another roughly 10 feet or so of dirt that could remain free,” Crampton said.
Kalaf said she submitted about 50 videos to the city of unauthorized vehicles using the pathways from the past few months.
“That includes motorcycles, motorized bicycles, pickup trucks, landscapers of their trailers, regular cars, golf carts, you name it, we’ve seen it,” Kalaf said, adding:
“There was this one particular black SUV that was actually speeding down the canal. I mean, it was unbelievable how fast it was going, easily 25 to 30 miles an hour down the canal.
“So you could see that that would be a consideration to have some type of vehicular gates there so that we don’t have any harm of anyone that might be walking along the canal there.”
The city awarded the contract to Kimley-Horn & Associates with a limit for the cost at $574,883.
