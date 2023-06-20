City giving part of Boston Street a do-over

City of Chandler officials say they are working with local businesses to try to minimize the impact of upcoming road work on downtown commerce.
The city is planning to improve Boston Street, west of Arizona Avenue, by repaving the street itself, widening sidewalks and adding dedicated spaces for ride-sharing vehicles.
“This project will be phased. We will not do any complete street closures, so one side of the street or the other will be open at all times,” said Kim Moyers, the city’s cultural development director.
“And because we work so closely with businesses to try to have the least amount of impact as possible, oftentimes, the project will take a little bit longer, because we are making sure that we can get to those businesses.”
The contract to start that work and other downtown projects was approved by the City Council June 15.
Moyers said the city also plans to switch to parallel parking on the north side of Boston Street. It is currently diagonal.
The Boston Street sidewalks on the northeast and southwest sides of Oregon Street are being widened.
She said her team has had extensive communication with businesses in the area letting them know the work is coming and how best to ensure they’ll be able to remain open.
“We know that any construction project is just disruptive,” she said. “We’ll work to make it as least impactful as possible.”
Moyers said officials expect most of the work to wrap up in October, but said the asphalt needs 30 days to cure before they can apply paint, so that is why they expect it to wrap up in November.
Councilman Mark Stewart said that timing would be great, so that it doesn’t have an impact on the city’s annual holiday traditions.
“You think this will be done by Tumbleweed Tree day?” Stewart asked.
“Hermalinda would have it no other way,” Moyers answered.
Hermalinda Llamas is the city’s special events coordinator and in charge of the annual Tumbleweed Tree lighting ceremony.
The Cultural Department actually brought forward three items for the Council’s approval. The first was to pay Arizona Public Service more than $1.25 million to convert the overhead power lines along the Wall Street alley to underground.
That’s part of a future project to make the downtown alley ways more pedestrian friendly.
The other two were about Boston Street specifically. The first contract is for about $153,000 to an engineering company to manage the project.
The bigger contract goes to Sunland Asphalt & Construction to do the work for no more than about $1.9 million.
Councilman OD Harris told Moyers it’s great city officials had so much communication with downtown businesses, but said they need to do more to reach out to the residents who like to shop and eat at those businesses and restaurants and let them know it’s coming.
Now that the contracts have been approved by Council, Moyers said work should begin soon.
“We’ll spend the next two to three weeks executing the contract, determining the baseline scheduling and doing the permitting,” Moyers said. “We anticipate the work beginning in mid-July.”
