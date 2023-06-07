Chandler touts new budget as a bargain for taxpayers

Chandler leaders on May 26 gave preliminary approval to the city’s largest budget in history, telling residents what a great deal it is.
City Council voted to adopt the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 with final adoption slated for June 15.
The $1.65 billion budget represents a 22.5% increase over the current fiscal year.
Still, the city argues Chandler residents are getting a good deal.
According to a 2022 cost of services survey by the City of Tempe, Chandler ranked first in lowest cost for city services.
The survey found Chandler residents pay $1,754 annually for water, wastewater, solid waste, property tax and sales tax. The average for the eight cities in the survey was $2,217.
The highest cost for services was found in Glendale, at $2,717, nearly a $1,000 more a year than what Chandler residents pay.
The other cities in the survey are Gilbert, Peoria, Tempe, Scottsdale, Phoenix and Mesa.
There are a number of contributing reasons why the new budget is more than a fifth higher than last year’s spending plan.
First, the city has extra cash because of construction and other fees generated by the expansion at Intel as well as unspent federal grants handed out during the pandemic.
City officials have made it a priority to use those extra one-time dollars to pay off debts so when that money dries up, they will be in a better position financially.
The best example of that is Chandler’s contribution to Arizona’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. Last year the city made a $50 million payment. This year, they hope to pay all remaining debt and have planned a $73 million payment.
If they succeed in paying off what they owe, the city will only need to make annual payments to stay current, freeing up a lot of extra dollars that had been going toward that debt.
Another reason for the higher sum is that the capital improvement budget has increased dramatically as the city begins delivering on the promises it made in the 2021 bond election.
This year’s budget includes $800 million for operating, and $856 million for capital improvements. The operating budget is only a 5.9% increase over the current budget. The capital budget, however, is a 43.4% increase.
The proposed budget for the new fiscal year is $1,656,274,385.
Scottsdale has about 35,000 fewer residents than Chandler, but its proposed budget is $2.53 billion. That city has about 800 more employees than Chandler does.
The budget includes a penny cut to the property tax rate, though most residents should expect to see an overall increase because of the rising valuation of their homes. This is the eighth straight year Council is cutting the primary property tax rate.
The budget also anticipates utility rates will rise.
The city plans to maintain all of its current services and enhance some of them.
Still, the biggest reason driving the budget higher is inflation. The city is paying more for some infrastructure needs, such as concrete and asphalt. It is also paying more for its employees.
The labor agreements with three Chandler police and firefighters groups includes a promise to ensure they are among the top three paid in the Valley. So, they are all getting significant raises.
Inflation is also a driving factor in the capital improvement projects.
The total cost of all the projects included in the 2021 bond election has risen to $1.96 billion over 10 years. That’s a jump of about $300 million over what voters approved.
About $75.5 million of the budget is to pay the interest on the city’s debt. Nearly $12 million will go toward replacing older vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.