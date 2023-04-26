The City of Chandler is taking a first step toward building its own temporary holding facility for the Police Department.
City Council on April 13 approved spending nearly $200,000 on a study looking at its current joint operation holding center with the Gilbert Police Department.
The study would look at ways that its operation could be improved. It will also look at the city’s options should the agreement with Gilbert end.
“It’s going to look at the array of options, which would also include maybe building our own facility,” Police Chief Sean Duggan told Council. “But at this point, there’s no discussion, there’s no plans to build our own facility.”
Chandler entered into an agreement with Gilbert for a joint holding facility in 2014.
The facility is used mostly for overnight stays. Suspects may need to spend the night in the facility until they can make an appearance before a judge in the morning for a ruling on bail requests.
For longer stays, Chandler Police takes suspects to a county jail in the West Valley.
The agreement with Gilbert is renewed every three years, and was renewed in 2017 and again in 2022.
The supporting documents specify the consultants consider arrest rates and their future trends. The study also would look at how large a facility the city would need to build for its needs over at least 25 years if it decided to go that route.
The consultant would also study possible locations and the feasibility of building an addition to Chandler Municipal Court.
Duggan said his officers made 8,200 arrests last year and most of them were processed and booked.
In other action last week, council addressed the following issues:
Managing trees
The city appears willing to spend $40,000 for a complete inventory of its trees. It was given a $40,000 matching grant for this purpose. Staff estimates there are between 20,000 and 25,000 trees in Chandler.
The goal of the inventory is to develop a comprehensive management plan to guide the city’s handling of its trees.
“The structured plan itself is going to help give us decades of direction and recommendations from the urban forestry profession,” said John Sefton, the city’s community services director.
The projected cost of the project, according to supporting documents, is $127,500.
Sefton said they are asking for approval now so they can issue a request for proposals and hopefully be able to start the study on July 1, when the new fiscal year begins.
Intersection cameras
The City of Chandler appears ready to beef up its technology at a number of intersections with the goal of trying to improve traffic flow.
Council voted April 13 to replace 42 video detection cameras and add 15 closed-circuit television cameras to intersections as well as communication equipment to 15 intersections.
City Traffic Engineer Dana Alvidrez said the cameras will not be able to record and would be used strictly for monitoring.
One area where they can help is for bicyclists. The cameras will be able to detect a bicyclist is waiting to cross an intersection.
In the past, if there were no cars going through, cyclists would have to get off their bike to push the button.
Now, the cameras will automatically detect them waiting to cross and trigger a signal change without the need for someone to press a button.
Most of the cameras will be on Arizona Avenue. The second priority area is along Gilbert Road.
