Chandler students kick off self-driven toy drive

Tempe, AZ (85282)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 97F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 79F. ENE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.