Chandler students kick off self-driven toy drive

Bright Beginnings School Principal Wendy Brady has just started her first year at the Chandler school and one of the first things she said she noticed is the students’ strong sense of community.
Older students approached her to ask if it would be OK if they lined up to welcome younger students, giving them high fives to start the school year. Other students volunteered to pick up trash.
Those were not common experiences at her previous schools.
On Sept. 11, two Bright Beginnings students will ask their classmates to step forward and be heroes to their community once again.
Gwen Satterle, now 11 and in the sixth grade at Bright Beginnings, was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 4.
“I don’t remember a lot, because of how little I was,” Gwen said.
Her classmate Fernando Sandoval, 10, does remember his reaction when he was told he had cancer.
“Scary,” Fernando said.
The two cancer survivors will speak at the school’s annual Patriots Day assembly, kicking off a toy drive to benefit the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children.
And the students will be told they have to raise the money to buy the gifts themselves: There’s no asking mom or dad for a handout.
“We do that because we say that parents do enough already, that we don’t want to throw another thing at them,” said John Mahnke, the school’s wellness teacher who is leading the campaign.
He said Patriots Day is about heroes.
“It gives the kids a chance then to be the hero, to sacrifice something on their own, rather than mom and dad sacrificing,” Mahnke said.
He said parents have told them their children have used money they received from the tooth fairy, or birthday cards to buy gifts to give to cancer patients in Arizona.
Others do work around the house.
“This is the third year we’ve done this for the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children. And the number of toys we bring in – we had at least three trucks filled last year from our little school.”
Fernando, who said he was diagnosed with lymphoma, remembers a rectangular room where he was getting his treatments.
“The bed felt like a rock, it wasn’t even a bed,” Fernando said. “There was a pole with medicine, and it was attached to me.”
While she doesn’t remember much from her diagnosis or treatment, Gwen said she does remember the gifts she received.
“All I can remember is the toy drive,” Gwen said. “Every time we went to the hospital, there was a room where we could get toys.”
Both Gwen and Fernando said they are doing well and their cancers are in remission.
One other thing that Gwen remembers from her cancer was the impact it had on her entire family.
“It changes your whole family when you have it, because they devote all their time to you,” Gwen said. “So, it’d be really cool if you could do something for them.”
Mahnke said the students really get excited for the toy drive.
“They feed off of each other,” Mahnke said. “Somebody will see somebody bring something in and they’ll say, ‘what did you do?’ And you can hear the kids talk. ‘Well, my mom said if I did the dishes and I unloaded the dishwasher and I brought my dirty clothes downstairs, that would take me to the store.’ It’s awesome.”
