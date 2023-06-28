Chandler recognizes a third piece of its roots

There was a time in Arizona’s history when folks spoke of the community of Goodyear, they were not talking about the West Valley city most think of today.
They were talking about a small community in Chandler, which was just north of where Sun Lakes is today.
Chandler City Council officially recognized a small piece of that history by giving the Goodyear Canal a historic preservation district landmark zoning overlay at its June 15 meeting.
It is the third such historical designation the council has awarded in recent years. At the same meeting, it gave the McCullough-Price House next to Chandler Museum the same designation. Last year, it recognized the Southside Village neighborhood in the southeast corner of downtown.
“I’ve been interested in history for a long, long time,” said Derek Horn, the city’s outgoing Development Services director. He’s retiring for the second time in early July, having joined the city after retiring from. a similar position in Phoenix.
“Ever since I was a kid,” Horn said. “And then my other interest is architecture, so combine architecture and history, architectural history. It’s something I’ve been fascinated with for well over 50 years.”
Horn was the driving force behind the city’s effort to create the historical preservation district landmark overlay, but said it wasn’t his idea. The residents of Southside were the ones who began the push.
In the early 1900s, Goodyear Tire Co. was interested in Egyptian cotton to help in the manufacturing of its rubber.
The Ohio-based company learned that Arizona was a great region to grow that cotton and established a couple of communities for that purpose.
The Goodyear Canal was built to irrigate those cotton fields and bring water to the people working there. The company built a hospital, school, homes and, of course, facilities to process the cotton.
During the Great War, before the globe started numbering World Wars, there was a boycott on imported Egyptian cotton, so Goodyear ramped up production in Arizona to compensate.
Very little remains of what was once Goodyear in Chandler.
The canal still exists and currently provides water to Ocotillo neighborhoods for their lakes. It can be seen on the west side of Basha Road, south of Ocotillo Road and next to Snedigar Park. Tall palm trees mark the path of the canal.
The only other remaining remnant of the old Goodyear neighborhood is the Goodyear Hospital, which is about a quarter of a mile east of the canal. Today, it’s an apartment building and privately owned.
Horn, who was asked to help out Chandler on an interim basis after he retired from leading development in Phoenix in 2017, said it took about two years to get the historic ordinances adopted.
He said he decided to stay longer because of the opportunity Chandler provided.
But this time Horn says he plans to stay retired.
He wants to travel, and write his second historical book, this time on Winston Churchill. His first book was on the history of Central Phoenix.
Horn said there are still a couple more areas of Chandler that may pursue a historical designation, mentioning he thought the Silk Stocking neighborhood (near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard) would be next.
In other development news, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approving a 100-unit apartment complex called The Wayne at its June 7 meeting.
The complex would be built on 6.3 acres of land about a quarter mile south of Warner on the east side of Dobson. The site had previously been a dog daycare, boarding, grooming, and training business.
The apartments are being built as luxury living and would be market rates. There was minimal public concern about the project prior to P&Z’s recommendation. There were two emails expressing worries about an increase in traffic.
The Planning & Zoning Commission also recommended that Council approve a Raising Cane’s chicken restaurant at Interstate 10 and Chandler Boulevard.
It would be the third location inside Chandler. The other locations are near Arizona Avenue, one in north half of the city near Warner and the other in the south, near Ocotillo.
The location is the former site of a Sizzler restaurant.
