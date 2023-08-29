Chandler police salute diner owner as charity launches

Most people recognize police officers live stressful lives, which is evident by the lower average lifespan (77 for all Americans, 66 for police).
What they may not know is that stress also impacts the family.
“The families also bear a lot of the burden,” said Mike Collins, president of the Chandler Law Enforcement Association (CLEA). “It’s stressful for her [points to an officer] to be out here in the day, and her family worried about everything else.
“It does chew on families and the people themselves.”
CLEA is launching a new effort – called CLEA Charities – that will focus on helping officers and their families during times of need.
“Police officers are always out there, every day, kind of helping other people obviously,” said Sam Wagner, who heads CLEA Charities.
“That doesn’t exempt them from needing help themselves sometimes. So whether it’s hardships within their own family, a crisis that they’re going through, or providing different mental health resources.”
Wagner said the charity began this year.
On Aug. 18, CLEA Charities representatives stopped by Chase’s Diner in northwest Chandler to present owner Skip Chase with a plaque, thanking him for being one of the first large donors.
“We’re fortunate, and my wife and I live a very simple life,” Chase said. “We get a lot of Chandler police in here.
“I’ve had restaurants in Mesa, Apache Junction, Santan Valley, in the jurisdiction of Maricopa County, Tempe and Phoenix. Chandler (police) has always been very good to deal with.”
Chase said he recently retired because of a medical condition.
“I was working seven days a week, have been my whole life,” Chase said. “I had two heart attacks. I ignored the first one, didn’t realize it was a heart attack; it was just pain in my neck.”
He said two months later, he was traveling with his grandson in Las Vegas when the second one hit.
It was impossible to ignore.
“It took me down,” Chase said.
Chase’s Diner, at the northwest corner of Warner and Alma School roads, has been serving customers since 1997. Chase says most foods are made from scratch.
Collins said CLEA Charities reached out to the community to help get started.
“Skip stepped up and gave us a bunch of money that we’re going to redistribute to our officers support fund,” Collins said.
In addition to supporting officers, the money raised will also go to the next generation of police officers.
“[We’re] looking to start some scholarships,” Morgan said. “Looking at one right now with our police cadets, kind of help those who are dedicated to volunteering in our community.
“They donate a ton of hours at different events and stuff, so we’re looking just to give back that way.”
The cadets staff many of the major events in Chandler, such as the Ostrich Festival.
Collins said a number of people have already stepped up to help start CLEA Charity.
“We’ve had a fantastic response already,” he said. “We’re doing a bunch of outreach and people are really interested in helping us get some of these programs set up.”
Chase’s Diner
2040 N. Alma School Road, Chandler
480-855-3663
CLEA Charity
P.O. Box 238, Chandler, AZ 85244
