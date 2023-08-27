Chandler Police make multifaceted sex traffic attack

When it comes to sex trafficking, the Chandler Police Department is targeting both the supply and demand.
“It’s very much like narcotics operations, where you’re either posing as a seller or buyer,” Assistant Police Chief Dave Ramer said. “And a lot of these offenders aren’t necessarily in the Chandler community, but they prey upon many of the youth throughout the entire Valley.”
Arizona ranks 13th in the nation for most sex trafficking cases, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Since that group started in 2007, it has logged nearly 5,200 times someone in Arizona has reached out for help.
The hotline have identified over 1,600 cases involving over 3,900 victims.
Chandler Police have had a sex trafficking special unit for a decade. At the Aug. 17 City Council meeting, Ramer presented a briefing on its progress at the request of Councilman Mark Stewart.
Ramer said in the past year, his department has arrested 40 suspects who were seeking to pay to have sex with a minor. Chandler PD also has arrested 25 who were offering to have sex for money.
Another 10 were arrested for loitering, sexual indecency and related crimes in city parks.
Ramer said the city’s sex trafficking unit has three main missions: provide awareness, bring justice to offenders and offer resources and aid to victims.
For awareness, police are working with school districts, and health and emergency services personnel because they are often the first to encounter victims.
“To educate them, obviously, these are the youth and children that are often targeted by these folks,” Ramer said.
“Part is our Hispanic Outreach forums, which are scheduled for the fall and the spring. This is in light of studies that show the Latino population is, unfortunately, targeted more than any other group.”
Ramer said sex trafficking does not look like its depictions on TV or the movies. There is rarely an abduction off the street.
Instead, most of it starts online. That’s why police focus on educating youth to help them recognize these outreaches should they encounter them.
“They do it through things like social media, gaming systems, different apps, things like that,” Ramer said. “So when we when we do this, we’re trying to target those folks.”
For enforcement, Chandler has one of the top sex trafficking detectives in the nation in Mike Russo, Ramer said.
The Chandler detective is recognized as a subject matter expert in his field and has helped train federal, state and local officials.
“He’s assigned to the FBI’s Human Trafficking Task Force,” Ramer said. “Most recently, he was part of Operation Cross Country and Operation Cleaning House, which led to 31 felony arrests, the recovery of five juveniles who were being trafficked, and one trafficker that was arrested.”
When detectives encounter victims, Ramer said they do all they can to help.
“We want to highlight our victim services unit that works in partnership with various nonprofits in an effort to provide resources to those who are involved in trafficking, and to get them out of the lifestyle of prostitution,” Ramer said.
Councilwoman Christine Ellis expressed concerns that the sex trafficking unit was not fully staffed.
Ramer said the team comprises a sergeant and four detectives, but that the current nationwide shortage of police officers is a concern.
He said currently they are having to rotate officers to keep the positions filled.
“It’s a constant struggle, but we’re working on it,” Ramer said. “And hopefully we can get to that point where we can put those individuals that are on the list permanently into those positions.”
Stewart said this topic needs to remain a priority.
“It’s happening in our neighborhoods,” Stewart said. “And it’s an atrocity.”
