Chandler passport office sees demand, delay surge

Laura Studebaker runs her own travel agency in Chandler called Happiest Vacations. An issue beyond her control is making it real hard to deliver them.
“It’s gotten to the point as a travel agency owner, I’m considering implementing a policy: unless you have the passport in hand, or unless it’s a year out, or more, we won’t book a trip,” Studebaker said.
Anyone who needs to get a passport renewed, or obtain their first passport, is finding wait times have increased dramatically in the past few months.
Studebaker said she had one client who booked a family vacation that cost $30,000 and did not get her passport in time and had to stay home while the rest of her family went.
“She did try for an emergency passport, but they are not as easy to get anymore,” Studebaker said. “It has to be a true emergency, and if it’s coming two weeks before the trip, they’re not offering that unless there is a death in the family.”
According to national media reports, the U.S. State Department has fewer staffers trying to process a surge in applications. There were 400,000 applications submitted each week in June.
Most national media outlets have reported a surge in American tourists abroad that is exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
That has led to warnings it will take 10-to-13 weeks to process an application.
Gilbert resident Alyssa Denning booked a family vacation in Costa Rica. However, she realized she had lost her passport in the many moves she has made since last traveling abroad.
She said she applied for a new passport the first week of April. Her trip was scheduled to leave May 30. Realizing she had little time, she paid the expedited fee to try to get it quick.
Instead, she didn’t receive the passport until late June – a week after her family returned from the trip she missed.
She said it cost her more than $1,200.
These stories are not a surprise to Chandler City Clerk Dana DeLong.
Chandler is one of the few cities that accept passport applications and DeLong runs that program with the help of Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Ekblad.
“We can be really empathetic, and we take their applications, but at that point we have no control over what happens,” DeLong said.
Chandler uses a hybrid appointment system to accept applications.
Each week DeLong and her staff open up 60 appointments for the following week. Those usually fill quickly.
Then, each day they open up an additional 30 appointments just for that day. DeLong says they can process about 90 applications per day.
And most days, they are doing 90 applications.
Once an application is processed in Chandler – which usually takes less than 24 hours – it is sent to one of the processing centers around the country.
The closest is in Tucson – and that is where the backup takes place.
DeLong said that while State Department officials say it may take up to 13 weeks, she is finding it is taking longer.
It usually takes two weeks before the feds start processing an application, and it can take up to another two weeks before a passport arrives in the mail.
So she said anyone planning to travel abroad should apply at least 17 weeks before their travel date.
Chandler has three employees dedicated to handling passport applications. The cost of the program is covered by application fees, so none of it is passed along to the city’s taxpayers.
DeLong said most residents have all the proper items when they show up at City Hall to submit the application. When they book the appointment, they get multiple emails telling them what they need to bring.
She said that email system has reduced the number of incomplete applications tremendously.
For the few times that still happens, most of the issues are resolved during the same day.
Studebaker warned travelers that not all insurance covers trips canceled because of a lack of documents like passports.
“That’s only covered in the cancel for any reason, which is the most expensive,” Studebaker said. “90% don’t buy that.”
While the hotels offered some credit, her client that had booked the $30,000 family vacation did not get refunded for all the cost.
“She was out of the money she paid for the vacation,” Studebaker said. “We are recommending clients have their passport in hand before booking. Also, check the expiration date. Many countries will deny entry if you have less than six months left.”
