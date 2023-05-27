Chandler offers plenty of cool summer action

The City of Chandler has plenty of events and activities to keep you so busy that you may even forget about the heat.
You can spend your days indoors with a workout or class at Tumbleweed Recreation Center, cool off at a pool or splash pad, visit your favorite library branch and celebrate America’s birthday – all in your own backyard.
Chandler Public Library
Inspire a love of books during the Summer Reading Challenge at Chandler Public Library. Anyone from toddlers to seniors can join the program, which runs from June 1 through Aug. 1.
Participants are encouraged to read 20 minutes a day, log their reading time and earn points towards fun prizes, such as gift certificates to restaurants like Culver’s, Peter Piper Pizza and Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria.
Readers who complete the challenge by achieving 1,000 points by the end of summer receive a free book and are entered into a drawing for various grand prizes in their age group. The complete prize list is available on the Chandler Public Library website.
Aquatics, Water Safety
Summer just isn’t summer without lots of time at the pool.
Chandler Aquatics operates six refreshing pools and aquatic centers throughout the city: Hamilton, Folley, Arrowhead, Mesquite Groves, Nozomi and Desert Oasis.
Chandler Aquatics offers outstanding programs and classes for the newest swimmers, competitors, aqua fit enthusiasts, lifeguards in training and those with special needs.
Annually, May is National Water Safety Month and is a good reminder that 100% of drownings are preventable.
Chandler’s nationally awarded #WaterYouDoing program developed by our aquatics, fire and police professionals provides water safety education, emphasizing awareness and prevention.
Visit the City of Chandler website, chandleraz.gov/WaterYouDoing to find the water safety resources you need to be the first line of defense and help ensure children are safe this summer, and throughout the year.
Remember to follow the ABCs of Water Safety whenever around water: (A) adult supervision, (B) barriers and (C) classes.
In their ongoing effort to keep residents safe, Chandler Firefighter Charities, Chandler Aquatics, Chandler Fire and Chandler Police are giving away a free pool fence and installation. The entry form can be found at chandleraz.gov/WaterYouDoing.
All-American Bash
Celebrate 4th of July in Downtown Chandler and enjoy live music, yard games, food vendors and more at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza.
Rock out to music from Turn it Up, a high-energy, favorite local band. Music begins at 7 p.m. The first 400 guests who claim a coupon will receive a free cool treat.
There will be a 5-minute pyrotechnic show as part of the concert. The show will begin at 8:20 p.m. Come early or stay late and enjoy dinner, drinks or dessert at your favorite Downtown Chandler businesses.
Visit chandleraz.gov/SpecialEvents to find summer activities for the whole family, including the following highlights.
• Culture Music in the Park, June 17: Join this annual Juneteenth celebration featuring a DJ and live music at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park.
• Old Crow Medicine Show, July 22: Chandler Center for the Arts presents a lively concert from this fan favorite.
• Untraditionally American: Kat Davis and Brianna Noble, June 3-August 19: See how these artists are redefining the American Dream at this exhibition at Vision Gallery.
• 1968: A Folsom Redemption, June 20-August 13: Music fans will enjoy the focus on Johnny Cash at this exhibition at Chandler Museum. This collection of photographs takes an intimate look at his famed performance at Folsom Prison.
From arts experiences to finding your new favorite book to learning to swim, there is so much to do this summer in Chandler.
