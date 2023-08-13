Chandler in middle of pack in rec survey

Chandler Community Services Director John Sefton says WalletHub did a great job pouring over the data and relying on analytics in coming up with its list of the 100 best cities in the U.S. for recreation.
Chandler ranked 35th in that survey.
However, Sefton has one thing he’d like to point out.
“It was interesting comparing the weather in Scottsdale and Chandler,” he said.
Scottsdale ranked third overall in weather. Chandler, only about 20 miles south of Scottsdale, ranked 14th in that category.
Chandler also ranked in the top 20 in recreation costs, coming in at 18th.
What hurt its score was its rank in the “entertainment and recreation facilities” category at 87th out of 100. It also ranked in the lower half in quality of parks, coming in at 57th.
Those four scores gave Chandler an overall score of 46.62. Scottsdale came in sixth with 55.20. Other Arizona cities making the top of the list were Tucson (12th, 51.59); Phoenix (18th, 50.37); and Glendale (22nd, 49.37).
Mesa (43rd) and Gilbert (90th) were the only other Arizona cities to make the top 100. Nationally, Las Vegas, Orlando, Tampa, Cincinnati and Atlanta were the top five, in that order.
“The general objective set a long time ago was to have a neighborhood park for every square mile of the city,” Sefton said. “We’ve accomplished that. With the opening of our newest park, we now have 69 parks in 64 square miles.”
Sefton said the city is constantly trying to improve the quality of its parks and offer more recreation opportunities.
The city is currently working on plans to upgrade Brooks Crossing, Gazelle Meadows, Mesquite Grove and A.J. Chandler parks in the coming years.
Work is already underway to improve Tumbleweed, with the addition of softball fields and an expansion of the multi-gen facility.
Sefton said residents generally list two answers when asked what they want more of in the way of recreation.
“More walking trails, which we already have a lot of,” he said. “And more pickleball courts.”
The city has already started work on the tennis and pickleball courts at Arrowhead Meadows Park. Sefton said when work is completed there, it will increase the number of courts by 18.
The city’s skate park at Snedigar Park has been ranked among the best in the state since it opened in 2000. The city also has six pools.
“We had 145,000 visits last year,” Sefton said. “We had 54,000 sign up for learn to swim classes.”
Sefton said the city relies heavily on its user groups for feedback about how it can improve parks and recreation.
“Our user groups are incredible,” he said, adding that one area Chandler is trying to improve is on facilities for older residents to stay fit.
“We’re offering everything from fit yoga to crossfit. They are getting engaged.”
Sefton said he’s proud the city ranked in the top 35 in the nation for its recreation, but that his team “is working hard to keep heading down the path in the right direction.”
