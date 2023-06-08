Chandler couple takes gamble with community center

Paul and Melinda Gunther are taking a huge leap of faith, starting construction on a new community center for their nonprofit, Live Love.
The gamble is that they only have half of the money needed to build it.
They are hoping now that construction has started, more contributions will come in so they can complete it by the end of this year. Melinda Gunther said that plans to build the center, called The Oasis, got put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When they were ready to start building, the estimated cost doubled.
“So we went back to the fundraising part of our journey and that’s where we’ve been for the last year,” Gunther said. “We’re just not getting anywhere with it. I think a lot of people are like, we’ve been involved with you for five years, giving money and nothing’s happened yet.”
Gunther said they have $1 million in the bank and are ready to start, but that money will run out in July.
Then, they’ll either have to take a pause while they raise more money, or hopefully when people see construction underway they will start giving again.
Live Love is the Gunthers’ way of giving back. They gave up their South Chandler home and bought a home in the Galveston neighborhood for $55,000. They’ve turned half of that home into a community center and live in the other half.
“Our first goal is that we’re all about connecting and caring,” Gunther said. “We want to make sure that people know that being with others is always better than being alone. Everybody needs somebody.”
Children from the Galveston neighborhood come to the Live Love House for programs. Gunther said it wasn’t easy to earn their trust. They invited some community leaders to let their children hang out, and once they earned their appreciation, others in the neighborhood were willing to send their kids.
They also look after older residents, checking in on them and making sure they have someone interested in their welfare.
The programs have become so popular they’ve had to cap the number they can handle because of space restraints.
That’s where the new community center will help. It’s to be built on an empty lot on Erie Street, just west of Galveston Elementary School.
“We’ve got like 25 kids here today,” Gunther said. “And it’s kind of tapped out. We know that there are many, many more kids that we could be inviting if we had the space to do it.
“So we hope to scale up out of school activities that we’re doing, as well as we have a little community garden that we use to to harvest and feed. And we’re going to do that on much grander scale on the property. It’s 2 acres, and the building is 5,000 square feet.”
It will also include a full-size soccer field that they can rent out to help cover some of their costs. It will also have a full-size commercial kitchen, which they plan to use to help train those who are interested.
They’ve also received a grant to do some vocational training. So part of the new center will have a garage.
“There’s a lot of hands-on vocational skills that the neighbors are interested in having access to and learning about, we don’t have a space for that here,” Gunther said. “So that will allow us to actually bring in some equipment, do some actual training.”
It could also be a community space for celebrations. Gunther said last year a young lady wasn’t able to have her Quinceañera because of the cost. She suggested they have a Sweet 16 party for her this year at the center.
Gunther said she hopes to have Galveston teachers bring students over to learn in their community garden once the new center is built.
But as of now, there’s no idea when it will be done.
“We’re excited, terrified and excited,” Gunther said. “Because we’re halfway there. We need another million.”
Live Love House
388 N. Colorado St., Chandler
480-758-4242
