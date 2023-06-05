Book makes Jacobson 2nd graders authors’ helpers

If a couple of the characters in Michael David MacBride’s new Thompson Twins mystery look like South Chandler kids, there’s a reason.
Students at Jacobson Elementary School came up with the background of two characters in “The Case of the Missing Mascot” book, the latest from MacBride and co-author Heidi Watt Burns.
Second grade teacher Amy Denny said when she first gave her students the challenge to come up with characters for a new book, the ones they submitted looked an awful lot like the student submitting it.
“Of course, all the boys wanted to pick a boy and all the girls wanted to pick a girl,” Denny said.
In the end, the second-graders settled on one boy and a girl.
They are Shelly Martes, who has brown eyes, long black hair and freckles; and Dominic Croff, who has black hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.
The authors used the names and credited the class in the opening pages of their book. They also sent each student a signed copy.
Denny said she and MacBride went to school together in Saline, Michigan. They remain friends on social media.
“I was looking for some new stuff for my class and saw these books and they’re kind of a choose your own adventure,” Denny said. “I thought I’d try it out, bought the books, and the class loved it.
“So I messaged him over winter break and said, ‘hey, you know, we’re working on opinion writing. And my class would like to write letters to you about your book. Would you be open to connecting?’
“He was enthusiastically open to it and just said this is part of his dream, to be able to connect students.”
MacBride and his co-author were opening up a competition asking for submissions of names for their new book.
Denny said that gave her a chance to teach about character traits and how to develop a character.
The class debated and kept voting until they had narrowed it down to two, Shelly and Dominic.
“We submitted our names,” Denny said. “And he contacted me later to let me know that both of our names were chosen, amongst others that were also chosen. And, and that the winners of that would all get a signed copy.”
“They all received their books yesterday (May 23). And some of them have already started reading that book, because they want to … see their characters in there and how that plays out.”
Denny said this experience has inspired the students to embrace reading and even more.
“Once we started talking about it, when it all first came to be, they all wanted to then write their own chapter books,” Denny said.
“So then it was like this flurry of, ‘can I have more paper? I want to make a book. So they were busy doing a lot of writing. I hope they will be super excited about it.”
The experience far exceeded what Denny said she was hoping for when she first sent MacBride her message in December.
“I had no idea it was going to turn into a bigger thing than it was,” Denny said. “When I emailed the parents, I just said, this is kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity to connect with an author and talk with an author and have them respond to you in such a big way.
I said, ‘This is hopefully something that they’ll remember for the rest of our lives.’”
If they ever forget, they can just open up a copy of the book and see their class mentioned in the credits.
